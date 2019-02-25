Daily Brexit update What is Rational What is meaningful

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 25, 2019 11:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Daily Brexit update: What is ‘Rational’? What is ‘meaningful’?

Theresa May’s and Donald Tusk’s post-EU meeting comments to the press diverged ‘classically’. This is tempering sterling’s modest but significant progress at the start of another pivotal week. Having taken the sting out of the announcement of yet another delay of the ‘meaningful’ vote, the Prime Minister floated a two-month delay for the date on which Britain is meant to leave the European Union, 29th March. But later, the Prime Minister’s more familiar sentiments on a possible delay returned. An extension to Article 50 does not deliver a decision in Parliament, she accurately pointed out, whilst not doing much to contradict the intent behind multiple weekend newspaper reports suggesting the government was preparing seek a pause. If so, Tusk, would agree. The European Council President joined May in signalling that the last set of talks from a largely fruitless series in transit to, from and in Sharm el-Sheikh was constructive. Yet he reiterated his own preference for a delay, calling it the “rational” option.

Whether or not it’s the Prime Minister’s decision to make though could well become a moot point after this week. What constitutes a ‘meaningful’ vote could also be up for grabs. Whilst, the debate and voting planned for Wednesday may no longer be binding, if, the key amendment tabled by Labour’s Yvette Cooper is passed, Theresa May’s bets will probably be off. With senior Conservatives now exasperated enough to state openly that they will—in effect—vote for the Cooper plan—which gives Parliament the power to demand that Downing Street request an Article 50 extension—odds that the amendment could prevail have shortened.

Sterling has retreated over the last three hours since extending Friday’s rally, so the market has not begun to treat anything Brexit-related with much certainty. The pound’s range has in fact been no more than 40 pips against the dollar since Sunday night’s FX open. Volatility projected by one-month option trades capturing the next few weeks (for instance one-month sterling/dollar trades) continues to heat up, so the market is hardly pricing out a possible crunch of some kind towards the end of next month. But until Wednesday at least, officially, Theresa May’s Brexit is very much on, and not just in her own mind.


Related tags: May Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.