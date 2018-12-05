Daily Brexit update Sterling gets a lift from No Brexit hopes

An outbreak of bullish sentiment in the UK is mostly limited to sterling

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2018 10:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

An outbreak of bullish sentiment in the UK is mostly limited to Sterling, as worrying signals from the U.S. Treasury keeps global Shares under pressure. British Shares, at least the top tier of the market, are orientated more to hints of recession from U.S. market yields as well. At the same time, the pace at which Sterling regains tone is also keeping blue-chip buyers away. The market is now downplaying dark implications from a potential constitutional crisis. Instead, focus is increasingly on the possibility that an historic government contempt ruling, and a dizzying host of further developments could prevent Brexit happening at all.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: Cable was the main beneficiary for much of the day before a fade set in. Much scepticism remains about the chances that Brexit might not happen, or indeed, if it does happen, that the UK can stage a smooth exit.

GBP/JPY: Sterling’s most volatile major pair maintained a 0.6% rise at last check, though was well below the day’s best.

EUR/USD: The euro struggled despite darkening clouds for the dollar. Eurozone rates paint almost as worrying a cloud for the region’s economy as Treasury yields do for the U.S.

EUR/GBP: Sterling’s bounce was evident sending pair to an 88.72p two-day low. The euro eventually rallied as the spike in optimism about Brexit faded.

UK 100: The FTSE is the closest proxy to the U..S. dollar among UK indices, hence it struggled on Wednesday. Sterling staging its biggest jump since late November also weighed on blue-chip stocks.

Germany 30: The DAX reflects a more balanced mixture of global sentiment and Brexit-related mood. It will remain close to the year’s lows unless a more promising read of the global outlook emerges.

Lloyds: Britain’s biggest domestically focused bank has a lot riding on Brexit. At the same time market rates have plunged to six-month lows as the economy slows. Lloyds rose 2% today but with investors having second thoughts late in the session, the stock could well lose that advance later in the week.

Barclays: More internationally focused Barclays also rose, but less, given less exposure to Brexit and more to U.S. yields.

Shell: The heaviest weight in the FTSE kept the British market in the red ahead of Thursday’s OPEC meeting, the outcome of which remains uncertain.

BP: BP has somewhat further to fall than Shell as it remains moderately higher in 2018. That makes it more prone to selling when geopolitical or oil market pressures rise.

Related tags: May Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.