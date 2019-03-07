Daily Brexit update No sterling bounce yet as optimism ebbs

Another fresh weekly low for sterling

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2019 12:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: No sterling bounce yet as optimism ebbs

Another fresh weekly low for sterling signals no further progress this week by Britain and the European Union in reaching an accord on how the former can exit as painlessly as possible. Downing Street, lately a source or pragmatic optimism about prospects of the latest round of talk spearheaded by UK Attorney General, has turned pessimistic. No. 10 notes that a breakthrough in the next 48 hours looks unlikely. This casts doubt on plans for next week, when Prime Minister Theresa May has promised parliament a fresh opportunity to vote on a revamped Brexit deal. If there a no fresh terms—particularly on the backstop—to vote on, the chances of MPs giving May’s deal the nod diminish.

That opens up wider uncertainty about whether Britain can achieve an agreement with enough time by its 29th March deadline. The backdrop is a European Union whose key officials are becoming sterner about the terms of any extension of the article 50 negotiating period, implying even more of a snarl up should a request be forthcoming whilst political rancour is heightened.

The pound has duly fallen half a per cent to the edge of the $1.30 handle. It has been more resilient against a weaker euro.

Related tags: Euro Sterling May Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.