Daily Brexit update Hold your nerve and keep waiting

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 12, 2019 12:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: ‘Hold your nerves’… and keep waiting

Theresa May continues to add dates to the Brexit calendar at a faster pace than progress on her key action points. Tuesday’s statement in the Commons, predictably, offered no fresh news about discussions with Brussels with which the government is at an impasse, or concrete initiatives to break another stalemate between the Prime Minister and Parliament. But we do have lots of dates. Wednesday 13th is the PM’s hypothetical deadline for returning to the House to inform MPs of changes secured from the EU on the Northern Ireland backstop. Since doing that has definitely turned out differently in practice than in theory, May’s conditional Valentine’s Day date for a further Commons debate is set to kick in. The PM had initially promised another round of votes on Thursday, but these will almost certainly not happen anymore after Downing Street noted it was "clear that discussions with the EU will need a little more time” to conclude. May set another conditional date of 27th February to debate and vote on Brexit deal amendments, if her progress report a day earlier is as light as Tuesday

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May wants MPs to ‘hold their nerves’, denying that the government is merely running the clock down to 29th March even though substantive talks on changes to the backstop have yet to begin. With Downing Street continuing to insist that there will be no Brexit delay, sterling has volatility has been rising again over the last few sessions. Against the dollar, the pound notched a 3-week low before bouncing as much as 65 pips almost back to $1.29, shortly after Bank of England governor Mark Carney made similar comments to those in his press conference last week, expecting “modest tightening” might be required if current economic expansion continued. The governor has noted on numerous occasions that the key condition for such expansion is some sort of orderly Brexit. There are 45 days to go.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: The rebound got as far as $1.2883 resistance that echoes failure highs from Monday. Below here, a return to the $1.2830 low looks logical.

GBP/JPY: Back under the long-standing pivot of 142.75, though three 142.80-ish lows point to stability.

EUR/USD: Range, range, and more range. A possible extension to the downside below $1.13 ($1.1254) looks false now with the euro on a solid 40-pip bounce. The top remains a little above $1.15.

EURGBP: Euro in control here too for a second straight daily rise that could be eyeing a 5th February top of 88.21.

UK 100: A flimsy gain of less than 0.1% whilst global markets rally more definitively on trade deal hopes. Big drops by consumer shares like Sainsbury’s and Tui, the struggling tourism firm, weigh.

Germany 30: One of the most solid sessions for some time lifts the DAX 1%.

Lloyds: Lloyds rises almost in line with the market, adding 0.4%.

Barclays: The overseas-facing bank catches more global tailwind, rising 0.7%

Tesco: A 0.7% drop partly with an eye to Sainsbury’s. The takeover regulator has extended the deadline for scrutinising the latter’s bid for Asda.

Barratt: Renewed Brexit jitters need to go somewhere in the equity market. After rising over 20% for the year so far by last week, the biggest housebuilder’s shares were primed for a trim
Related tags: May Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.