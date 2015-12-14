Crude stages short covering bounce

Crude prices have bounced sharply off their lows after both contracts fell to their lowest levels since December 2008 earlier this morning. The bounce looks […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 14, 2015 6:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude prices have bounced sharply off their lows after both contracts fell to their lowest levels since December 2008 earlier this morning. The bounce looks to be driven first and foremost by profit-taking given that prices were severely oversold anyway and as WTI reached a key support level near $34.50 (see below for technical details). In addition, $35 a barrel has been on the back of many traders’ minds, so it is hardly surprising that it has found support around this level. Apart from short-covering, it is also possible oil has been supported by opportunistic buying. In any case, the potential gains are likely to be short-lived, given that nothing has changed fundamentally. The oil market remains severely oversupplied and according to the International Energy Agency, the excess won’t be removed until the end of next year. Potential increases in Iranian oil production in 2016 and the resilient US shale production means the surplus will be even harder to eliminate.  The EIA also envisages that global oil demand growth will slow to 1.2 million barrels a day in 2016, from 1.8m bpd this year. Longer-term investors may be put off crude because of the potential impact on fossil fuel demand after the historic climate deal was signed in Paris at the weekend, which turns the world’s focus on producing renewable, green energy. That being said, this is unlikely to have major implications on oil prices in the short-term. It is also possible that if we haven’t already reached it, we may be very close to a bottom for oil. So, we are unlikely to see further sharp decline in oil unless prices stage a recovery first.

Technical outlook: WTI

We have had a couple of converging trend lines on our WTI charts for some time now. Today, US oil finally dropped to test the lower trend at $34.50. Like the previous four occasions, oil has once again found strong support from this trend line. Although it is too early to call this a bottom, the worst of the selling pressure may now be behind us. But a bounce was long overdue anyway, given that prices were severely oversold after several consecutive down days. The converging trend lines mean we have a possible falling wedge formation in the making, which is supposed to be a bullish pattern. However for this to actually become valid, we will need WTI to break through the resistance trend at some stage. Until and unless that happens, one should treat this bounce with a pinch of salt and therefore proceed with extra caution as this could turn out to be a dead-cat bounce in a downward-trending market.

Some of the near-term resistance levels are shown on the chart; these include $37.75 and $40.00, levels which were previously support. On the downside, the next potential bearish target below today’s low and the support trend line at $34.50 could be the December 2008 low at $32.40. Thereafter is the psychologically-important $30 handle, which comes in less than a buck above the 161.8% Fibonacci extension levels of the previous corrective swings at $29.35 and $29.60, respectively.

15.12.14 WTI daily

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Oil WTI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.