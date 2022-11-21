Crude oil takes another plunge

This time on report that the OPEC+ to discuss production hike by 500K bpd

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 21, 2022 4:00 PM
Energy
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Already-weak oil prices took another knock today as the Wall Street Journal reported that the OPEC+ will be discussing the possibility of increasing production by 500 thousand barrels per day at their December 4 meeting. Both Brent and WTI slumped by more than 5% each to reach new lows for the quarter after breaking their respective troughs made in September.

My first reaction to this yet-to-be confirmed headline was: ‘well, this is quite strange.’ Not least because oil prices have just last week plunged by about 10 per cent. The OPEC might argue that it is worried that the EU’s looming embargo on Russian oil may cause a shortage in global supplies, so a responsible custodian of the oil market it is doing the right thing. But there might be more to it than just that. For example, do you find it strange that the US government has just days ago granted immunity to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, shielding him from prosecution for the murder of US citizen and Saudi political dissident Jamal Khashoggi? If I scratch your back, will you scratch mine? “Absolutely,” seems to be the answer by the Saudi government, by the looks of things.

Anyway, if the WSJ report is confirmed, be prepared for oil prices to fall even further in the weeks ahead, because the market is already worried about falling demand as a result of a less mobile Chinese economy amid fears there will be more Covid-related lockdowns.

At the start of the quarter, the OPEC+ had agreed to reduce production by 2 million barrels a day, so this would represent yet another policy shift whether or not there’s any political angle to it.

As a result of the WSJ report and demand concerns about China, WTI has just broken its previous low at $76.16 and thereby opening the way for a potential drop to $75 handle. Previously, we were expecting WTI to breach $80 handle after it had broken out of its triangle consolidation pattern to the downside.

WTI

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: WTI WTI/USD Crude Oil OPEC Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Energy
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 04:30 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Research
      Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 10, 2025 10:37 PM
        Oil_rig
        WTI crude oil is down, but not out
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 5, 2025 11:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.