Crude oil surges then plunges what now

Crude oil surges then plunges…what now? After making some strong gains over the past few trading sessions, crude oil bulls finally buckled under pressure as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 1, 2015 7:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil surges then plunges…what now?

After making some strong gains over the past few trading sessions, crude oil bulls finally buckled under pressure as both contracts fell sharply on Tuesday along with equities on heightened fears about the health of the global economy. Demand concerns were initially raised by the latest manufacturing PMI data out of China overnight which contracted to a three-year low of 49.7. Most of the closely-watched sub-indices also fell below the expansion threshold of 50: new orders declined to 49.7, while new export orders dropped to 47.7. With the manufacturing PMI below 50.0 since July and having spent most of the year hovering around this level, it is clearly a worrying sign for the world’s second largest economy. On top of this, the latest manufacturing PMI readings out of the Eurozone, UK and US were all weaker than anticipated and this has further heightened demand concerns.

In fact, the health of the world’s largest economy will be in focus as we have several top-tier macroeconomic pointers from the US scheduled for release this week, culminating in Friday’s much-anticipated nonfarm payrolls data. If the current trend of weaker data continues then oil may struggle to regain any more ground than it already has. The focus will also be on the usual inventories data with the official stockpiles report due out on Wednesday afternoon. Although the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reduced its estimates for US crude production in the first five months of the year, this was due to a change in the way it gathers its data (it now incorporates some numbers directly from companies, in addition to data from state agencies). So, it remains to be seen if the US crude surplus will be reduced meaningfully any time soon. Though the weekly change in oil stockpile levels since the start of the summer has generally been negative, the magnitude of the declines has been very modest. Given that we are now in the twilight of the summer driving season, gasoline demand is set to fall. The usual refinery maintenance works will further reduce demand. It is thus unlikely we will see further sharp declines in crude stockpile levels – unless many shale producers go out of business all of a sudden (an unlikely event). Therefore, even if oil manages to extend its rally from these levels, it is unlikely that we will see significantly higher prices for the foreseeable future.

That being said, the near-term technical picture for oil remains bullish despite this latest sell-off. It could be that a bottom has already been found and that Tuesday’s selling was merely due to profit-taking as both contracts found some resistance around their respective 50-day moving averages. After all, one cannot ignore how oil has rallied in recent trade – it has risen nearly 25 per cent in the space of three days alone, representing the strongest three-day jump since 1990 (when Iraq invaded Kuwait). Thus an equally sharp pullback was overdue anyway. Scared by the sudden jump in prices, some of the exiting sellers may now have the opportunity to exit their positions at better levels. Meanwhile those who missed the initial rally may now look to “buy the dip.”

If it was indeed profit-taking that caused the sell-off, oil will now need to hold its own above the key support levels that are now approaching/being tested; otherwise there is a risk we will be back to square one very soon. As can be seen from the chart, the psychologically-important level and previous resistance at $50.00 was being tested at the time of this writing. If Brent holds above here on a daily closing basis, then it may make a move towards the bearish trend line that has been in place since June last year, around $55.00. Then, depending on what happens there oil may either fall back or sharply extend its gains upon a potential breakout.  Meanwhile if support at $50.00 breaks down then the bears may aim for the next support at $48.20 or even the all-important $45.00/20 handle as their next targets. Expect volatility to remain high (= lots of trading opportunities).

15.09.01 brent

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Oil trading

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.