Crude all eyes on Iran

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 26, 2015 10:39 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Yet again, crude failed to move higher in response to news of a sharper-than-expected draw of 4.9 million barrels in US oil stocks in midweek. It appears as though investors are growing worried about the possibility of Iran flooding the already-saturated global oil market soon. After all, the P5+1 group of Western powers’ self-imposed June 30 deadline for negotiating a final nuclear agreement with Iran is just days away now and the signs are that, unlike the Greek situation, the talks are going well – though by no means the outcome is certain.  If sanctions over Iranian oil are lifted, this could have a major impact on oil prices. At the moment though, the market seem relaxed, probably for two reasons. First, the market does not think that the oil sanctions will be lifted completely. Second, that even if the sanctions are lifted completely, it would take the Iranian oil industry a long time to recover. However these assumptions are dangerous in our view. For a start, the infrastructure is already there which means production could increase more quickly than some might think. What’s more, even if it takes a long time for Iranian oil output to return near the pre-sanctions levels, it is the market’s expectations about this additional supply that could weigh on oil prices.

Iran’s oil minister recently said that Tehran’s crude output could increase by almost 1 million barrels per day within 6 months after the time the sanctions are lifted. With the OPEC already producing about 1 million barrels more than its agreed quota of 30 million barrels per day, it wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to come to the conclusion that the supply glut would exacerbate in the event of Iran making a full return to the market. Worried about its lost market share to US shale producers, it is unlikely that the Saudis will make room for this additional output. Libya, which has suffered supply outages of its own in recent times, is also unlikely to make changes to its output and for that matter neither might Iraq. Other OPEC members are only likely to trim their productions levels if the Saudis, Iraqis and co do the same which, as mentioned, appear unlikely. Against these backdrops, any potential falls in non-OPEC supply output may easily be absorbed. This, in our view, is exactly while oil prices have failed to move higher despite signs of falling US oil production and destocking of crude from the admittedly record levels.

Ahead of the June 30 deadline, Brent is consolidating in between the converging trend lines which you can see on the daily chart. The support trend is looking shaky and given the abovementioned fundamental backdrops we wouldn’t be surprised if it broke it down even before we hear anything on Iran. If broken, Brent could easily drop to the next level of support at $61.40 or revisit this month’s low of just below $61.00, before making its next move. The Fibonacci levels are among the longer term targets for the bears, though Brent could get to those levels fairly quickly if Iran was allowed to make a full return to the market. Meanwhile a potential break above the bearish trend and resistance at $64.50 could pave the way for a move towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the May high, around $66.25. Thereafter is the 200-day moving average at $67.15 and then the May high itself at $69.60.

15.06.26 brent

15.06.26 WTI

 

 

Related tags: Crude Oil Iran Oil OPEC

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023
Yesterday 10:46 PM
US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 09:49 PM
S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Yesterday 06:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Yesterday 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Yesterday 12:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil outlook: Brent jumps on Saudi, Russia voluntary cuts
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 3, 2023 12:08 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 30, 2023 03:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.