﻿

Coinbase earnings preview Expectations high despite Q2 crypto crash

Coinbase, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume will publish Q2 results on Tuesday after the closing bell and three months after its public debut on the Nasdaq. Expectations are high despite Bitcoin crashing $30,000 lower in the second quarter.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 9, 2021 12:02 PM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When will Coinbase release its Q2 results?

Coinbase, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume will publish Q2 on Tuesday after the closing bell and three months after its public debut on the Nasdaq.

What to expect

The earnings, the second earnings report for COIN, come after the share price performance has been less than impressive, declining to $270 a 35% from the high reached on the day of the IPO but also over 30% higher from July’s low. With shares down by such a large percentage, there is a chance we could see some re-engagement according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who are expecting an upside surprise on Tuesday.

During the quarter in question the Bitcoin prices rose to an all time high before tanking $30,000. Volume in the sector declined as investors stepped out of the ring.

Despite the price of Bitcoin crashing in that quarter expectations are running high for a strong quarter with revenue forecasts at $1.7 billion. EPS is expected to drop from $3.05 in Q1 to $2.34 in Q2. Growth in the subscriptions and services revenue, which made $56 million in Q1, will be in focus as will the firms’ user growth.  Guidance for the number of monthly transactions was upwardly revised to 7 million from 5.5 million earlier this year. Talk of regulation could be a headwind for results. 

The Coinbase share price will also be reacting to crypto currency pricing after Bitcoin surged across the weekend piercing $45,000 for the first time in two months. The firm move higher in the cryptocurrency space is boosting the Coinbase share price heading towards the results.

Learn more about trading equities

Where next for the Coinbase share price?

The share price has broken above a key resistance level at $161 the June 29 high. This paves the way for further upside, although the RSI has tipped into overbought territory so a period of consolidation at these levels could be on the cards, or even a move lower. $161 now offers support on the downside. Meanwhile, bulls could be looking for a move higher towards $306 swing high May 12.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.



Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
Today 08:46 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Seasonals hint at a bullish week for AUD/USD
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
April 5, 2024 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
April 5, 2024 01:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_03
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 21, 2024 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.