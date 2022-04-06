China’s service PMI gets served, base metals lower

Covid reared its ugly head again on economic data, which saw China’s service PMI contract at its fastest pace since the pandemic.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 6, 2022 4:25 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Service sector activity in China was dragged lower due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent restrictions aimed at curbing the virus. Dropping from 50.2 to 42, China’s service PMI contracted at its fastest pace since Q1 2020 at the height of the pandemic. And the -8.2 point drop was its fastest monthly decline since August 2021.

20220406chinaPMI 

Perhaps more worryingly is that the new orders sub index fell at its fastest rate since March 2020, as this can be seen as a leading indicator for the headline number. And with prices rising and exports falling for a third month, China’s PMI is tracking the global theme of lower growth prospects coupled with inflationary forces.

Base metals lower post-PMI

Copper prices fell to a two-day low as the weak PMI printed simply added to the selling pressure caused by yesterday’s hawkish comments from two Fed members. With a 50-bps hike at the FOMC’s next meeting in May increasingly likely, the US dollar has rallied for four consecutive days and is adding further pressure on base metals such as platinum, palladium and copper. 

What is copper trading and how to understand copper prices?

A stronger dollar and weak China PMI data has weighed further on palladium this week, and traders remain net-short the futures market. In fact, they have increased their short exposure and reduced their long holding over the past three weeks.

20220406palladiumCI We can see on the daily chart that it has been trending lower since its record high with a series of lower lows and highs. A recent pullback as met resistance around the 100 and 200-day eMA, and momentum has turned lower to suggest a swing high was seen last week. Our bias remains bearish below 2355, prefer to sell into rallies and see the potential for it to test $2000 over the next week or two.

Traders remain heavily net-long gold futures markets, and that’s clearly helping to support prices overall. Yet the stronger US dollar and lack of safe-haven demand are capping its upside potential. It’s certainly taken the shine from gold as each rally from 1916 support fails to hold on to any gains. Price action remains choppy overall and hesitant to commit to a particular direction, leaving us with a neutral bias over the foreseeable future. But we suspect bulls will get the last laugh whilst prices remain above 1900.

Related tags: Gold Silver Palladium platinum Copper China

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Today 01:41 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Under Pressure as French Election Looms
Today 11:57 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
Today 08:57 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:38 AM
Another ugly inflation surprise ignites risk of August RBA hike
Today 02:44 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RBA on alert for another upside inflation surprise
Yesterday 11:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold and silver forecast: Metals continue bullish consolidation – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    gold_02
    Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    June 24, 2024 01:23 PM
      downtrend chart
      US dollar index breaks higher, triggering reversal warnings for gold and copper
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 24, 2024 12:08 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 21, 2024 04:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.