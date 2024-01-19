China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets

China’s ‘National Team’ – a collection of state or quasi state-backed entities tasked by the government to smooth out financial market ructions when the prevailing price action is deemed desirable – looks like it may have been mobilised with China’s A50 ripping higher late Thursday and going on with the move today.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:49 AM
china_07
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Mainland Chinese equity indices are at or nearing pre-pandemic lows
  • An abrupt bout of ETF buying late Thursday has raised suspicion of state-backed involvement to stabilise market weakness
  • Sperate reports suggest the nation’s largest broker has banned short-selling by some clients
  • China’s A50 index surged late Thursday and has gone on with the move on Friday

China’s ‘National Team’ – a collection of state or quasi state-backed entities tasked by the Chinese government to smooth out financial market ructions when the prevailing price action is deemed desirable – looks like it may have been mobilised with China’s A50 ripping higher late Thursday and going on with the move today. Combined with depressed valuations, extreme pessimism and markedly improved setups on the charts, grounds for a near-term bounce appear to be growing.

National Team mobilised again?

With mainland Chinese equity indices either at or nearing post-pandemic lows after suffering a nasty plunge earlier this week on news the nation’s population decline accelerated last year, adding to an already sluggish economy, another downbeat session suddenly sprung to life late Thursday with the A50 and other indices surging late in the session.

As someone who witnessed the bubbles and busts in Chinese equities in the 2000s and 2010s, and the government’s ill-fated attempts to prevent widespread selling on the way down, it immediately drew comparisons to episodes of National Team involvement in past. I speculated about its involvement on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the abrupt bid started. It seems my hunch may have been on the money.

According to reports from Bloomberg late Thursday, the value traded in several ETFs tracking China’s benchmark CSI 300 index surged to levels not seen in years during the session, fitting with a similar modus operandi to known buying from state-backed entities in the past.

Central Huijin Investment, a sovereign wealth fund, bought an undisclosed amount of ETFs in October 2023, which you can circled on the A50 daily chart below, and vowed to keep increasing its holdings at the time. As such, the sudden spike in ETF volumes on Thursday suggests unofficial intervention may have taken place.

Market Outlook Indices

Signs of broadening state involvement

Adding to sense it may be part of a broader swathe of measures to stabilise mainland markets, there a sperate reports today suggesting CITIC Securities, China’s largest broker, has suspended short selling for some clients in mainland markets, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

While National Team involvement rarely succeeds in reversing prevailing trends over the longer-term, its involvement can lead to short-term market squeezes that are often violent in their speed. While there’s no guarantee the same will occur on this occasion, it’s safe to say pessimism towards Chinese is quite low right now.

China A50 may be nearing a near-term bottom

Looking at China’s A50, it’s been nothing by lower highs and lower lows for much of the past six months. But the bullish candle printed on Thursday on the back of suspected National Team involvement, seeing the index bounce off both horizontal and downtrend support, suggests we may have put in a near-term bottom. Similar price action was seen back in October, again stemming from state involvement, which led to a modest bounce.

a50 jan 19

Adding to the case for more pronounced move, there has been bullish divergence between RSI and price since mid-December, with the former logging higher lows while the latter has printed lower lows. Near-term, the A50 really needs to clear resistance at 11125, a level it either probed of looked on five consecutive sessions earlier this month without ever being able to break through it. If it does manage to gain a foothold and close above it, the 50-day moving average at 11442 and 2020 low of 11570 would be the logical initial upside targets.

For those looking to establish longs on a clear break and hold above 11125, a stop-loss could be placed below for protection. For those without the patience, support is located too far below for protection unless you have a substantially higher upside target. As such, if you go long prior to any potential break, make sure your stop level is one that has favorable potential returns for the risk you’re taking.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities PBOC A50 China A50

Latest market news

View more
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Today 03:11 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Disinflation trend a headache for hawkish Bank of Japan
Today 01:01 AM
Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:56 PM
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_04
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
By:
David Scutt
January 17, 2024 11:36 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 17, 2024 05:00 AM
      japan_06
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 17, 2024 12:42 AM
        japan_03
        Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 16, 2024 01:21 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.