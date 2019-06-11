﻿

China exuberance favours techs and miners

Mining and technology shares in focus whilst China-linked rallies continue

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2019 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Mining and technology shares in focus whilst China-linked rallies continue

The latest surge by Shanghai and Shenzhen indices comes just a day after trade data showed imports fell 8.5% on the year in April, reversing a modest rise in the month before. The bullish mood is also at odds with Beijing’s increasingly entrenched and multi-faceted trade dispute with Washington. Late on Monday the U.S. President Donald Trump kept the temperature elevated by threatening to punish China with further tariff hikes, if President Xi Jinping is a no-show at the G-20’s upcoming leadership summit.

Even if the two do have a sit-down discussion, the best outcome that can be hoped for is the resumption of a previous ceasefire. This would simply return the state of play to where it was before developing consensus collapsed in May.

So on the surface China’s stock investors appear to be glossing over some heavyweight challenges, albeit with circumstantial triggers:

  • PBOC’s stronger than expected fixing of the band over which it permits the yuan to trade onshore and offshore. This doesn’t assuage recent worries of tacit depreciation much
  • Another hint from Trump in as many weeks that Washington could “do something with respect to Huawei as part of our trade negotiation with China”
  • Those words buoyed Philadelphia’s SOX semiconductor index by 3.7%, sending a charge through China’s techs
  • A change in rules on bond issuance for infrastructure projects lit a torch for industrial and materials producers, particularly miners

Diversified miners are consequently out in front in Europe, sending STOXX’s Materials sub-index up 2%, earlier. Europe’s hardware focused technology market is predictably lifted too.

Investors are also weighing a complete lack of tightening priced into Fed, ECB, BOJ and RBA policy expectations into year end. This is setting the scene for policy to ease or loosen even further elsewhere as well. At a minimum though, reinstated monetary assurance was building well before trade tensions boiled over again. Yet MSCI’s World Index fell about 44% between early May and early this month. China’s CSI300 dropped 50% from April highs before last week’s bounce. In other words, central bank policy assistance can be overestimated.

In the meantime, the contours of global markets’ near-term direction are still likely to track China’s. Note that even after retreating through much of April and all of May, the Shanghai Shenzhen 300 index is still up by almost a quarter on the year. There’s no way of knowing how well this prices risks of more punitive taxes on Chinese imports to the U.S. But we can be more certain that investors will again look to cash out in a hurry when those risks return to the fore.

Till then, the broadly technological flavour of this rebound will keep Nasdaq markets among the most obvious low-hanging fruit. The cash Nasdaq 100 slightly lags the revival of SOX since the end of May, for one thing. As we re-enter the twilight zone of incongruous rallies, buyers will seek to close that gap.

It’s worth noting that at 7575 a little earlier, the front-month E-Mini Nasdaq contract was less than 4% from the series record top on 25th April.

  • Supports: 61.8% of the 25th April-3rd June correction is just below at 7519. Friday’s swing off 7287 almost exactly echoes another one at 7287 on 13th May
  • Resistance: traders will first focus on 7637/41 tops that capped rallies on 10th and 16th of last month. Any rally should get bonus points for sustainably breaking above

Nasdaq 100 E-Mini Futures (continuous chart) – two-hourly

Source: Tradingview/City Index

Related tags: Shares market Fed US China Europe ECB Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Today 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Today 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.