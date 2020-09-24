China Evergrande Sell on Rumors

China Evergrande had exceeded our bullish forecast made in early June. However, its share price has retreated sharply afterwards, amid downbeat first half results and negative rumors.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2020 11:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Evergrande (3333-hk): Sell on Rumors

China Evergrande (3333-hk), a top tier Chinese property group, had exceeded our bullish forecast made in early June after surging to a 15-month high in July. However, its share price has retreated sharply, amid downbeat first half results and negative rumors.


In September, the company announced a staggering 30% discount on all of its properties until early October, a period that is supposed to be traditional Chinese peak home-buying season, as an attempt to improve its cash flow.


Furthermore, the property giant may face a potential default as it may need to repay investors 19 billion dollars by January 2021, unless regulators approve its listing on the Shenzhen stock exchange, according to Bloomberg.


From a technical point of view, China Evergrande (3333-hk) remains under pressure as shown on a daily chart. Despite the fact that it has just shown a bullish divergence, it remains trading within a bearish channel drawn from July. The upside potentially is likely to be limited by the upper boundary of the channel. The level at $18.10 might be considered as the nearest resistance, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd support at $14.10 and $12.38. Alternatively, a break above $18.10 might suggest a further rebound to test the next resistance at $20.20.



Sources: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

View more
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Today 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Today 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
Yesterday 12:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 2, 2024 04:00 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 7, 2024 05:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.