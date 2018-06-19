Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 pull backed towards key short term inflection zone

Nasdaq 100 now right above key short-term support zone of 7135/7075 where a potential recovery may occur.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 19, 2018 7:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Tues, 19 Jun)



Key technical elements

  • The on-going 2.1% decline from its current all-time high level of 7292 on the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) is now hovering above a key short-term support zone of 7135/7075.
  • The aforementioned 7135/7075 key short-term support is defined by a confluence of multiple elements. The minor swing low area of 08 Jun 2018, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 25 Apr 2018 low to the current all-time high level of 729 and minor ascending trendline from 25 Apr 2018 low.
  • The daily RSI oscillator is now coming hovering above a significant corresponding support at the 60/50 level coupled with an impending bullish divergence signal seen in shorter-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action is “overstretched”.
  • The intermediate resistance stands at 7255 (the minor descending trendline that has capped prior rebound since 15 Jun 2018) follow by the significant medium-term resistance of 7340/400 (the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 04 Apr 2018 & a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 7135

Pivot (key support): 7075

Resistances: 7255 & 7340/400

Next support: 6854 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 7075 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up to retest the 7255 intermediate support and an hourly close above 7255 is likely to open up scope for a potential fresh upleg to target the next resistance at 7340/400.

On the flipside, failure to hold at 7075 put the bulls on hold for an extension of the corrective pull-back to test the 6854 key medium-term pivotal support (the former swing high area of 19 Apr 2018 that has managed to hold the previous pull-back on 23 May 2018 & the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 04 Apr 2018).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

germany_01
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
        stocks_04
        The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 18, 2025 10:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.