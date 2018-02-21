Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 short term uptrend remains intact

The short-term uptrend of Nasdaq 100 and its recovery process from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low remains intact.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 21, 2018 4:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 Index (Wed, 21 Feb)



Key technical elements

  • The slide seen on the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) from its last Fri, 16 Feb high of 6853 has managed to stall at a significant short-term support of 6717 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The former minor swing high area of 08 Feb 2018, the minor ascending channel support from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low (depicted in light green) and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 14 Feb 2018 minor swing low to 16 Feb 2018 high (see 1 hour chart)
  • Yesterday’s price action has managed to stage a bullish breakout from a minor bullish continuation “Flag” pattern (depicted in purple). It pull-backed towards the former upper boundary/resistance of the “Flag” now turns pull-back support at 6770 and formed a bullish hourly “Hammer” candlestick pattern (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant near-term resistances stands at 6895 (the former minor range support from 25 Jan low to 02 Feb 2018 low) follow by the current all-time high level of 7038.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 6770

Pivot (key support): 6717

Resistances: 6895 & 7038

Next supports: 6666 (downside trigger) & 6420

Conclusion

The short-term uptrend and recovery process from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low remains intact and the slide seen from last Fri, 16 Feb high of 6853 is more likely to be considered a pull-back within the aforementioned uptrend rather than the start of a deeper correction to retest the 09 Feb 2018 major swing low of 6163.

Therefore as long as the 6717 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see another upleg to target the next resistances at 6895 and 7038.

However, failure to hold above 6717 should invalidate the bullish scenario for a slide to retest 15 Feb 2018 U.S. session low of 6666 and a break below it opens up scope for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 6420 (former minor swing high areas of 09/10 Feb 2018 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 09 Feb low to 16 Feb 2018 high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro 


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

germany_01
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
        stocks_04
        The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 18, 2025 10:27 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.