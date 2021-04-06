Carnival rises ahead of Q1 earnings

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 6, 2021 2:02 PM
0 views
Market chart showing uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
 

Carnival trades 1.5% higher ahead of its Q1 results due tomorrow 7th April.

Expectations are low as the pandemic ravaged the business evaporating revenue streams overnight.

The prospects of a return to normal trade still seems like some way off after Boris Johnson failed to provide much detail on international travel amid the re-opening of the UK and the US Centre for Disease Control & Prevention said there was little prospect of lifting the no-cruise order before November.

Loss per share of $1.66 is expected versus $0.22 profit in the same period last year. Revenue is expected to have tumbled 97.7% to $108 million.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 10, 2023 12:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.