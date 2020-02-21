Can the S&P 500 again steady the risk ship?

Can the SP 500 again steady the risk ship

In a week that has already featured a 5 standard deviation move in USDJPY, there has been little respite during the Asian time zone for traders looking to take an early mark before the weekend.

February 21, 2020 12:40 AM

In a week that has already featured a 5 standard deviation move in USDJPY, there has been little respite during the Asian time zone for traders looking to take an early mark before the weekend.

Reports the Covid-19 virus is spreading outside of China as South Korea reported 52 more cases taking its total to 156 and 2 Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess to Darwin also testing positive. The spread necessitates a change of focus from the virus's impact on the supply chain and tourism to how Asian countries can contain the outbreak.

This realisation has weighed on risk sentiment across the region. The South Korean benchmark stock index, the KOSPI is down -1.25%. In FX, the AUDUSD has fallen below .6600c for the first time since March 2009 and S&P500 futures which were down heavily overnight before a late recovery have slipped again.

One of the things I found interesting about the way the S&P 500 traded yesterday was despite Chinese authorities cutting interest rates, the S&P 500 could muster only a brief rally. When a market doesn’t go up and stay up on good news, albeit expected news, its often a warning sign that the market is tired and ready for a pullback. The technical picture outlined below support this view as well.

In our Week ahead video published on Monday, we spoke about how the rally from the January 31st, 3212.75 low targeted a move broadly into the 3400/3450 region from where we would expect to see a pullback commence. The target region coming from the bullish uptrend the S&P 500 has traded in since October as well as a Wave v Elliott Wave projection.

In the same video, we noted rising signs of bearish divergence via the RSI indicator and said that a break and close below 3330 would signal a retracement back to 3200 was underway.

After the initial signs of rejection from ahead of the 3400/3450 region this week we continue to suggest using a break/close below 3330 as confirmation that a deeper pullback in the S&P 500 is underway. Until then the uptrend will be given the benefit of the doubt.

Can the S&P 500 again steady the risk ship?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 21st of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Wall Street China

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.