Can the Fed hurt stocks

The Federal Reserve will conclude its meeting this evening and announce its latest decision at 1900 BST. The market expects no change in rates, and there is no press conference from Janet Yellen, so the focus will be on the statement.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2017 10:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Federal Reserve will conclude its meeting this evening and announce its latest decision at 1900 BST. The market expects no change in rates, and there is no press conference from Janet Yellen, so the focus will be on the statement.

There is a tendency to view Fed meetings without a press conference as a non-event, however, we think that this statement could be important for markets. Although we don’t expect the Fed to make any big announcements today; for example when it will shrink its balance sheet or its future move on interest rates, its overall economic assessment will be worth noting. US data disappointed in Q1, and the Citi economic surprise index for the US has fallen to its lowest level since October last year. If the Fed hints that it will remain on hold because it is downbeat on the future prospects of the US economy, then investors are unlikely to be emboldened to continue buying stocks.

A tough question for investors:

The outcome of this Fed meeting could pose a tough question for investors’: how do you reconcile stocks at record high levels with a Fed remaining on hold because it is concerned about future growth prospects? It is hard to justify a further push higher in stocks, especially when valuations are already high (see chart 1), when the growth outlook is not accelerating.

A difficult spot for stocks:

There was another record high for the Nasdaq on Tuesday, yet Apple results were a touch disappointing and the lead indicators are showing signs that they are rolling over; for example the Russell 2000 has had 3 days of declines out of the last 5. The Dow Transports index has also missed out on the latest push higher in US stocks, and last peaked on 1st March. The market is starting to look tired, and a Fed that is downbeat on the economic outlook could be enough to spook investors and trigger a larger sell off.

An ominous sign from the Vix

It’s also worth noting that an 11 year low in the Vix, reached on Monday, is also an ominous sign. For how long can the Vix be supressed, especially if the outlook for the economy is starting to deteriorate?

Overall, while we don’t think that this Fed meeting will tell us anything new about the future direction of policy, it could still leave its mark on the market. If the Fed sounds downbeat on economic growth then stock indices could be in for a fall.

A note on Valuations:

The chart below shows the Price/ Earnings ratio of the S&P 500. Although valuations have dropped slightly since January, they remain at their highest level since 2002. Without an accompanying strong economic outlook, it is hard to see how this can be sustained.

Related tags: FOMC meeting Federal Reserve Stock Index SPX 500 Stock Market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC meeting articles

Screen showing share price of 22,450
USDJPY and Gold Outlook: Fed and BOJ Policy Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
September 16, 2024 09:04 AM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    FOMC meetings: What are they and how to trade them
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    March 13, 2023 01:48 PM
      Federal reserve name plaque on building
      FOMC meetings: What are they and how to trade them
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 13, 2023 01:48 PM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        Russell: Stocks on edge as Fed decision looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 2, 2022 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.