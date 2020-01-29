BREXIT Hints of Clarity as the UK Enters an 11 Month Transition Period

Market reactions to Brexit are likely to play out over a more extended timeframe...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 29, 2020 10:37 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

BREXIT: Hints of Clarity as the UK Enters an 11-Month Transition Period

For traders who have gotten caught up in all the news around US-China trade relations, fears of military conflict in the Middle East, the spread of coronavirus, or US company earnings, I have a reminder: The UK will officially leave the European Union on Friday, 31 January.

What will change?

Essentially nothing, at least at first!

For the “transition period” over the rest of the year, free movement and free trade between the UK and EU will continue unencumbered. The UK will still contribute to the EU’s budget. The UK will still be obligated to abide by EU laws.

The real changes won’t be felt until the end of the 11-month transition period. Between now and New Year’s Day 2021, UK and EU negotiators will have to determine the shape of a new trade pact between the two countries (not to mention UK-specific trade deals with other trading partners, including the United States), create new passports, and develop a full border/immigration plan, among countless other tasks.

After it took more than three-and-a-half years, including multiple delays, to make Brexit official, color me skeptical that UK authorities will be able to iron out all of the above details this year.

Market Implications

Much like the (lack of) immediate changes to the general UK populace, financial markets are unlikely to see an immediate reaction to Brexit becoming official. After all, traders are a forward-looking bunch, and the formal Brexit date has been known for weeks. Therefore, market reactions to Brexit are likely to play out over a more extended timeframe.

When it comes to UK markets, the ultimate impact of Brexit remains to be seen. Whether or not Brexit ultimately proves to be a net benefit for the UK economy relative to the pre-June-2016 status quo, the new state of affairs will almost certainly be an improvement over the last three years, when UK businesses and households were operating under a massive cloud of uncertainty. Not knowing the regulations, impact on international consumers, or even whether Brexit truly would take place, UK businesses have been curtailing longer-term investments, including capital equipment and hiring decisions, while UK consumers similarly put off larger purchase decisions.

Therefore, as traders get more clarity on the new “rules of play” over the coming months, we may see those pent-up investments finally get made, potentially boosting UK stocks and indices. In particular, larger firms with more extensive international revenues (such as those that make up the FTSE 100) may outperform against smaller, more domestically-focused companies (such as those that make up the FTSE 250):


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital. Please note these products may not be available in all regions.

When it comes to sterling, the biggest outcome of Brexit itself may be for the Bank of England, which was reticent to make any changes to monetary policy while the uncertainty around Brexit lingered. As it stands, traders are pricing in the potential for interest rate cuts this year from the BOE, but the exact timing remains an open question. If UK economic data is disappointing and the BOE is forced to make interest rate cuts sooner rather than later, GBP/USD could fall back toward previous-resistance-turned-support in the 1.2775 area. On the other hand, improving incoming figures could limit the scope, or at least delay the timeline, for any BOE interest rate cuts. In that scenario, GBP/USD could quickly run back toward its multi-year highs starting around the 1.3350 area:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: GBP Indices Sterling Brexit BOE Bank of England

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.