Brexit concern rears its head again

Wranglings over the length of the post-Brexit transition period are spooking the UK markets this morning

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 17, 2019 5:25 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Wranglings over the length of the post-Brexit transition period are spooking the UK markets this morning and while the FTSE is just about keeping its head above the water the pound has dropped 1% against the dollar and 1.14% against the euro.

The ink on the ballot papers has barely dried off and Boris Johnson is now more assured of his position in 10 Downing Street but a new set of worries about the UK potentially crashing out of the EU without a trade deal is beginning to complicate things. The Prime Minister wants to add a new clause to the Brexit bill that would limit the transition period to the end of 2020 and would make it impossible to extend the period for up to two years, which is what the current agreement with the EU stipulates. But this could create a situation in which the UK would leave the EU without a trade deal and would be in a far more vulnerable position going forward. Investors are voting with their feet, selling off the most UK-focused stocks such as property firms and local banks.

Oil rallies, helps oil stocks higher

Oil prices have a new bounce in their step helped by the prospect of the Sino-US trade deal and OPEC’s recent decision to cut production for the next six months. Brent crude prices have risen above $65 helping the likes of Shell and BP, oil stocks which pushing to the top of the FTSE gainers this morning. Mining companies and utilities are also gaining ground.

Related tags: GBP Indices Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Yesterday 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Yesterday 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
July 18, 2024 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
By:
David Scutt
June 8, 2024 08:00 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
    By:
    James Stanley
    May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 7, 2024 12:26 PM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
        By:
        James Stanley
        May 4, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.