Brexit and out of control virus KO GBPUSD

Just a few days out from Christmas, 250,000 residents on Sydney’s Northern Beaches are in lockdown, to prevent a local COVID19 outbreak from spreading throughout the greater Sydney region. State borders have again slammed shut, plunging the travel plans of holiday makers across Australia into chaos.

December 20, 2020 11:52 PM

A situation magnified over the weekend as countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands moved to ban travellers from the UK, currently struggling with a new strain of the virus the government has described as “out of control”.

In an attempt to stifle the virus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented a new stay at home order, preventing a third of England’s population from traveling for Christmas Day gatherings. A stunning backflip coming a week after Mr. Johnson declared it would be “inhuman” to “cancel Christmas”.

However, the UK is also fighting a fire on another front as the clock ticks down on the December 31st end date of the transition period to secure a Brexit deal. Talks are expected to continue this week to address the “significant differences” that remain, primarily around fishing rights.  

As noted in last week’s article on GBP/USD here, there remains scope for a deal to be struck before the transition period expires as ongoing brinkmanship brings the two parties closer to an acceptable deal.

After the open this morning, GBP/USD sagged to be trading near 1.3340 at the time of writing, building on the rejection from last week's 1.3625 high and the strong band of resistance 1.3550 area.

Nonetheless, GBP/USD is ultimately favoured to break higher and a sustained break above last week’s 1.3625 high would be an initial indication a rally towards 1.4800/1.5000 has commenced.

Keeping in mind that should the two parties fail to agree to a deal by December 31, expect GBP/USD to break below the uptrend support and the December low, 1.3160/30 area, before testing a band of support 1.2750/1.2675 coming from the 200-day ma and the September 1.2675 low.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 21st of December 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: GBP USD Brexit Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
Yesterday 11:35 PM
US dollar rallies, S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq tumble post FOMC
Yesterday 10:13 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
Yesterday 08:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Bull Flag Under Threat with Fed on Tap
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart showing uptrend
GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 02:20 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 21, 2023 12:43 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 14, 2023 11:47 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 29, 2023 06:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.