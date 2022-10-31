BP earnings preview: Where next for BP stock?

See why shareholder distributions will impact how the stock trades in the aftermath of its earnings report...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 31, 2022 7:19 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When will BP report Q3 earnings?

BP will release its latest earnings report on Tuesday November 1. A conference call will be held at 5:00am ET.

BP Q3 earnings consensus

Wall Street forecasts that BP will report a 62% year-on-year rise in revenue in the third quarter to $58.5B and the underlying replacement cost (RC) profit will rise 86% to $6.2B ($0.32/share).

BP Q3 earnings preview

As my colleague Josh Warner noted earlier, “The oil and gas sector is expected to deliver the strongest profit growth of any industry this earnings season thanks to higher prices. However, having delivered record profits in the last quarter, the question is whether we have reached the peak and how long prices can remain elevated.”

When it comes to BP though, tightening refining margins may cap any positivity around the results. On refining margins, BP noted in its Q2 results that it expected refining margins to remain “elevated due to ongoing supply disruptions”… but a quicker-than-anticipated recovery in global supply may prove the proverbial fly in the ointment for that prediction, similar to the disappointing results we saw from Shell last week.

Another key storyline will be the firm’s ongoing operational issues. The Freeport LNH plant in the US remains shuttered since June and a fire at its Toledo refinery in September is poised to leave that site offline until 2023. Traders will be keen for an update on these facilities to see when BP will be back to operating near full capacity.

Finally, shareholder distributions will impact how the stock trades in the aftermath of its earnings report. BP’s $4.1B cash purchases of US biogas company Archaea could limit buybacks and dividends this quarter, with analysts expecting roughly $3.2B in buybacks in Q4 after $3.5B in Q3. Notably, the company hiked its dividend in Q2, so readers shouldn’t expect another increase there yet.

Where next for BP stock?

As the chart below shows, BP has spent the entirety of the year so far trapped in the broad range between 25.00 and 34.00. With the stock testing the top of the range ahead of a potentially strong earnings report, traders will be watching for a confirmed break and close above 34.00 to clear the way for a move up to previous-support-turned-resistance at 36.00 and the Q4 2019 highs around 40.00. Meanwhile, a disappointing report could take the stock back toward the middle of the year’s range near the 30.00 level as traders turn their attention to clearer trends.

CIBP10312022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: BP Earnings Energy Equities

Latest market news

View more
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Today 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BP articles

BP Q4 earnings preview: Where next for BP stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
February 3, 2023 01:20 PM
    Research
    BP earnings preview: Where next for BP stock?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 31, 2022 07:19 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      BP Q2 preview: Where next for the BP share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 3, 2022 03:04 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        BP Q1 preview: Where next for BP stock?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 29, 2022 04:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.