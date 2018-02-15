Bitcoin extends gains

Bitcoin has managed to bounce back in the past few days after declining sharply.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 15, 2018 7:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earlier, I wrote a fundamental piece about the recent moves in the FX, bond and equity markets, and mentioned that something doesn’t quite add up. Well, lucky for me, I am first and foremost a technical trader/analyst rather than a fundamental one. It doesn’t really matter what I or you think ‘should’ happen. As long as price says to me it wants to go up then I am bullish, and if it is telling me that it wants to go down, I am bearish. Of course I and you can have longer-term views on the direction of prices, but this shouldn’t cloud our judgement when it comes down to short-term trading. But sometimes when things don’t line up, it may be best to stay on the side-lines. If you have to trade, then take things from one level to the next and move on, or look for possible opportunities in the FX crosses and something very different like Bitcoin.

Speaking of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency has managed to bounce back in the past few days after declining sharply. In some exchanges, it rose to the $10K hurdle before easing back a little on profit-taking. Recent price action has been somewhat bullish. As the one hour chart of CMA Bitcoin futures show, it has been putting in a series of higher highs and higher lows on the lower time frames. On the daily, it has shown willingness to hold above the 200-day average. We have seen some volume coming into Bitcoin as it traded around the 200-day average. The 1-hour volume weighted average price (VWAP) is now trending higher. Bitcoin has broken above a key short-term resistance zone in the $9000-$9250 range. This area has since turned into a bit of support. For as long as price holds above this area then the short-term bias would remain bullish. However, if it goes back below this $9000-$9250 range then one would have to strongly consider the bearish scenario given the recent declines on the higher time frames. The next area of resistance is between $9800 and $10100. This area was previously support. Further resistance comes in at $10850, followed by $11750.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.