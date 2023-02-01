Big miss for ADP Employment Change; weather cited

Will the weather effect from today’s ADP Employment Change have the same effect on January’s NFP report?

February 1, 2023 4:09 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

The ADP Employment Change showed that the US economy added 106,000 private sector jobs in January.  Expectations were for 178,000 jobs to be added. This was the lowest print since January 2021! However, this print should be taken with a grain of salt as ADP noted that the extreme weather that hit much of the country effected that data.  December’s print was revised higher from 235,000 to 253,000.  Although there is no correlation between the ADP Employment Change and Non-Farm Payrolls, one must consider that weather may have impacted the January NFP as well, which will be released on Friday.  Expectations are for a NFP print of +185,000 vs a December reading of +223,000. Traders will be paying just as much attention to the Average Hourly Earnings, which was revised lower in November from 0.6% to 0.4%.  Decembers print was 0.3% vs an expectation of 0.4%.  If the trend continues, January’s Average Hourly Earnings may be lower than the 0.3% expected.  It should also be noted that the Q4 2022 Employment Cost Index fell from 1.2% to 1.0%.  Will a lower increase in jobs and a lower increase in wages (up to this point) affect the language used in the FOMC statement?

Everything you wanted to know about the Federal Reserve

GBP/USD has been had been moving higher since making all-time lows on September 26th, 2022.  The pair then moved higher in an ascending wedge formation.  As GBP/USD reached the apex and a high of 1.2447 on December 15th, 2022, it broke lower to 1.1956. However, in early January, the pair could not break through the confluence of horizontal support, the psychological round number support at 1.2000, and the 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages. GBP/USD went back to test the recent highs and is trading within that range currently.

Daily GBP/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade GBP/USD nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore


On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/USD is trading just above horizontal support near 1.2300.  If the Fed signals it still considers the jobs market to be strong and wages to be high (along with general inflation), GBP/USD should move lower.  The next level of support is the low from January 24th at 1.2263.  Below there, price can move to the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.2185 (see daily), then the lows from January 12th at 1.2084.  However, if the Fed signals that its interest rate increases have worked and that it may pause in March, GBP/USD could move higher. The first level of resistance is the downward sloping trendline dating to January 23rd near 1.2410, then the highs from January 23rd at 1.2447. Above there, price can move to the highs of May 27th, 2022, at 1.2667.

240 Minute GBP/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Will the weather effect from today’s ADP Employment Change have the same effect on January’s NFP report?  And if it does, will the Fed and traders ignore it?  The wage increase component will also be important.  The Fed wants to see slowing wage increases, slowing job increases, and a higher Unemployment Rate to make sure interest rates are having the desired effect on inflation.  Has that been shown over the last couple days and months in the jobs data?  Watch the Fed’s statement and Fed Chairman Powell’s press conference to find out!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex ADP payrolls NFP FOMC GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Yesterday 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_03
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Research
    US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 15, 2024 07:29 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 15, 2024 10:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.