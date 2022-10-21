Barclays Q3 earnings preview: Where next for BCS stock?

Wall Street forecasts Barclays’ pre-tax profit will fall -8.2% from last year to £1.80 billion...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 21, 2022 3:37 PM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

When will Barclays release Q3 earnings?

Barclays is scheduled to release third quarter earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday October 26. A conference call will be held on the same day at 7:00 am BST / 2:00am EDT.

Barclays Q3 earnings consensus

Wall Street forecasts Barclays’ pre-tax profit will fall -8.2% from last year to £1.80 billion.

Barclays Q3 earnings preview

Like most businesses with extensive exposure to the UK credit markets, Barclays faces an uncertain outlook given the volatility in the market. Readers will recall the big spike in long-term gilt yields and the collapse in the value of sterling in late September, which may cast a pall over this quarter’s results.

In terms of what to watch, traders will key in on the bank’s expected credit loss (ECL), or loan loss provisions, which are expected to rise to £363 million compared to a £120 million provision in this quarter last year. While the year ago figure will represent the last tough comparison (i.e. Q3 last year saw relatively low provisions for losses), that will be little consolation for traders until next quarter’s earnings. Notably, Jefferies estimated that the UK government’s energy-price cap will reduce defaults on UK consumer loans, potentially limiting the increase in Barclays’ ECL.

Meanwhile, HSBC, like all other banks, should be a big beneficiary of rising rates, with analysts expecting a 33% increase in the bank’s net interest margin to £2.57B, with the bank’s net interest margin expected to increase to 33% vs. 2.9% previously.

Relative to more UK-centric rivals like Lloyds and NatWest, the greater international exposure of Barclays (and HSBC, for what it’s worth) should insulate its profits somewhat. In addition, the ongoing across-the-board weakness in the pound should boost Barclays’ international profits in sterling terms.

Where next for BCS stock?

Stated bluntly, it’s been a brutal year for investors in BCS. After peaking above 12.00 in mid-January, the stock has put in a relentless series of lower highs, culminating (so far) in a drop to below 6.00 earlier this month.

Notably, that lower low in price was not confirmed by a lower low in the RSI indicator, creating a bullish divergence and suggesting that the selling pressure may be waning. Still, traders will need to see a stronger-than-expected earnings report and break back above previous-support-turned-resistance at 7.00 to turn constructive on the stock. Meanwhile, a soft earnings report and break below support in the 6.00 area would open the door for another leg down toward 5.30.

cibcsdaily10212022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Bank Stocks Barclays Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
Yesterday 11:15 PM
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Yesterday 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Yesterday 06:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.