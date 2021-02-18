Barclays declines on mixed results disappointing dividend





Barclays trades over 3% lower after posting mixed results.

The bank saw a 30% decline in pre-tax profit to £3.1 billion, on revenue of £21.8 billion. The bank wrote off £4.8 billion as lockdown restrictions continued to hammer the economy.

That said write downs in Q4 declined around 20% from Q3 to £492 million.

Strength in the investment banking arm offset some weakness in the retail division.

Barclays re-instated its dividend at 1p, below 3.5p expected and also announced a £700 million share buyback programme.

The stocks remains within its holding pattern despite today's selloff, finding support at 50 sma today at 146.