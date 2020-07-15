Earlier today, the July Westpac Consumer Confidence was released at 87.9, below the 96.0 expected. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest AUD articles
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
April 24, 2024 02:03 AM