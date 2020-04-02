AUDUSD resilience reviewed

As I expect most traders do when they switch on the screens each morning and particularly in the current climate, I look first for relevant overnight news and how U.S. equity markets have performed, before turning my attention to FX and commodity markets.
After noting the S&P 500 had fallen near -4.50% overnight, following another big jump in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe, I was surprised to see the AUDUSD proudly perched above .6050, just a stone throw from recent highs.
In recent weeks, as viewed on the chart below, the S&P500 and the AUDUSD have been positively correlated. The S&P500 and the AUDUSD both falling dramatically lower in March before enjoying a rebound into month end.

April 2, 2020 1:50 AM

As I expect most traders do when they switch on the screens each morning and particularly in the current climate, I look first for relevant overnight news and how U.S. equity markets have performed, before turning my attention to FX and commodity markets.

After noting the S&P 500 had fallen near -4.50% overnight, following another big jump in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe, I was surprised to see the AUDUSD proudly perched above .6050, just a stone throw from recent highs.

In recent weeks, as viewed on the chart below, the S&P500 and the AUDUSD have been positively correlated. The S&P500 and the AUDUSD both falling dramatically lower in March before enjoying a rebound into month end.

The overnight resilience of the AUDUSD, despite the fall in U.S. equities, raises the question as to whether the decoupling is temporary or of a more lasting nature.

AUDUSD resilience reviewed

Two possible reasons for the decoupling spring to mind. Following better than expected China PMI data this week, the AUDUSD may be benefitting from the support of those using the AUDUSD as a proxy to position for a recovery in China.

Another possibility is that after displaying a reluctance to respond initially, which coincided with the AUDUSD’s aggressive fall, the Australian government has restored investor confidence. Both via their management and containment of the COVID-19 virus and through economic policies designed to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

These factors also help to explain the outperformance of the local bourse, the ASX200 yesterday and again today. While we acknowledge the possibility that a subtle shift in the narrative around the AUDUSD is underway, more proof is required.  

As such, we remain with the view that the recovery in AUDUSD from the .5508 low is a countertrend rally that appears to be topping out, before the downtrend resumes.

However, in acknowledgment of the factors mentioned above, I am yet to sell the AUDUSD and have lowered my bearish reassessment level from .6330 to .6215/25.

AUDUSD resilience reviewed

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of April 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:10 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.