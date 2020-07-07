AUDUSD confirms a pattern breakout

The uptrend remains in play with positive news sentiment.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 7, 2020 1:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD confirms a pattern breakout

Using the "TC Market Buzz" research tool under the Market Analysis tab we have identified some market buzz around the AUD/USD currency pair. 



News volume has climbed more than usual with a 75% positive orientation


Looking at a 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD remains in an uptrend supported by a rising trend line. Prices just broke above a classic symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. As long as support can hold near the 0.69 level, look for a continuation higher towards 0.708.




Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.