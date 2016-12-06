AUD NZD about to stage a rally

The AUD/NZD could be about to turn decisively higher. Last night’s RBA policy statement was as neutral as it could get. More to the point, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2016 6:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD/NZD could be about to turn decisively higher. Last night’s RBA policy statement was as neutral as it could get. More to the point, there were no hints of further interest rate cuts. In contrast, the RBNZ suggested at its last policy statement that more rate cuts could be on the way. This alone makes me think that the AUD/NZD may have bottomed out.

Tonight’s focus will be on two events. First, RBNZ’s Governor Graeme Wheeler, who will be testifying before the Finance Select Committee, in Wellington, at 22:00 GMT. Second, on Australia’s third quarter GDP data at 12:30 GMT. Any dovish comments from Wheeler or a stronger Aussie GDP print (compared to +0.2% expected) should, in theory, help to underpin the AUD/NZD.

From a technical perspective, a quick glance at the daily chart of the AUD/NZD would not reveal much. Throw in a few trend lines and a couple of moving averages and … you’d still struggle to come up with any firm conclusions. Yes, the AUD/NZD is in consolidation mode. HOWEVER, the recent false break down below the 1.03 handle makes me think that a bottom may have already been formed.

Since that ‘fake out’ in September, the AUD/NZD moved relatively sharply higher – suggesting there may have been institutional buying interest behind that move – but it then failed to get out of its range. It has since pulled back noticeably. That failure to break out probably had many people believe that it created a double top reversal pattern. While that could well be the case, I have a suspicion that the apparent bearish pattern is a ploy to trap the sellers. If my view is correct then the area between the 61.8 and 78.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement levels is where the next impulsive up leg should begin – if price retraces deeper than here, then one can conclude that the buyers are not in control.

Now the AUD/NZD has dipped into this Fibonacci support area a few times already and so far the buyers have held their ground. They now need to see a sharp move higher and the breakdown of a few resistance levels, starting with 1.0535 and 1.0600. If seen, the AUD/NZD could then push higher to take out liquidity (resting buy stops) above the 1.0740-70 range, before potentially going further higher. Conversely, if it is the sellers who are in control then price will need to confirm this by breaking below the 1.03 handle again.  16-12-06-audnzd

Related tags: NZDUSD trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZDUSD articles

Graphic of trading data chart
NZD/USD: Surging Unemployment Keeps RBNZ on Aggressive Rate Cut Path
By:
David Scutt
February 4, 2025 10:44 PM
    Uptrend
    NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 12:21 AM
      RBNZ Review Hawkish Orr strike fails to boost bird - NZDUSD
      By:
      August 17, 2022 03:43 AM
        Bird flies after RBNZ hawkish hike - NZDUSD
        By:
        May 25, 2022 03:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.