ASX200 Afternoon Report July 25th 2022

The ASX200 trades 5 points lower at 6786 at 3.15 pm Sydney time, ahead of what could be a pivotal week for international and domestic markets.

July 25, 2022 6:38 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 5 points lower at 6786 at 3.15 pm Sydney time, ahead of what could be a pivotal week for international and domestic markets.

 

Tucked in between an FOMC meeting, U.S Q2 GDP data, and earnings reports from U.S mega tech is the release of Australian Q2 inflation data. A firmer AU Q2 CPI number on Wednesday, followed by a hawkish Fed on Thursday morning, would raise the chances that the RBA opts for a 65 or 75bp rate hike when it meets next Tuesday.

 

Reflecting the more cautious start to the new week, the high beta tech sector has been the worst performer. EML payments fell 21% to $0.94c on news the company is facing delays in a regulatory remediation plan in Ireland. Appen fell 13.51% to $5.70, Sezzle fell 10% to $0.27c, Tyro Payments fell 6.54% to $0.71c and Novonix fell 3.5% to $2.47.

 

Energy stocks have also lost ground as the price of crude oil locked in a third successive week of falls, to be trading near $94.00 p/b. Beach Energy fell 2.8% to $1.74, Cooper Energy fell 2.2% to $0.22, Woodside fell 0.8% to $30.71, Viva Energy fell 0.6% to $2.58, and Santos fell 0.4% to $7.00. 

 

Consolidating after a stellar 4.86% rally last week, the Financial Sector has had a mixed day. Suncorp gained 2.7% to $11.31, and ANZ etched out a small 0.1% gain to $22.66. Elsewhere CBA fell 0.85% to $96.98, Westpac fell 0.40% to $20.98, NAB fell 0.2% to $29.82 and Macquarie Bank fell 0.2% to $173.71.

 

A 7% rally in the price of iron ore futures on the Chinese futures exchange, along with strong gains for other base metals, has flowed through into resource stocks. FMG gained 1.9% to $18.17, BHP added 1.8% to $37.42, Mineral Resources added 1.7% to $47.58, Rio Tinto added 1% to $97.19 and South32 added 0.85% to $3.56.

 

Signs of life for gold mining stocks after the price of gold gained last week for the first time in six weeks. $1680 has been strong support for bullion the past two years and held firm again last week as gold closed back above $1725. Evolution Mining added 2.78% to $2.40, Northern Star Resources added 2.6% to $7.31, and Silver Lake Resources added 2.25% to $1.37. 

 

Elsewhere, travel stocks have surged after a trading update from Flight Centre propelled the stock 4% higher to $17.78. Corporate Travel added 3.6% to $18.91, and Qantas added 2% to $4.60.

 

The ASX200 is chipping away at the band of resistance 6750/6950. To negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June, a sustained break above 6950 is required. Until this occurs, the rally from the 6407 low is viewed as a bear market countertrend rally.

 

ASX200 25th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 25th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Yesterday 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
By:
David Scutt
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 14, 2024 05:39 AM
        aus_05
        Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 14, 2024 02:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.