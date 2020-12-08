Ashtead Hits All Time High After Raising Full Year Outlook

The firm has maintained its interim dividend at 7.15p after a record 3 months for cash flow. Management touched on the share buyback but said it was waiting for the right time.

Ashtead Chart Thoughts

Ashtead has surged 5% spiking to 3431p an all time high. It trades comfortably above its ascending trendline dating back to early May. Ashtead sits above its 50 & 100 sma on the daily chart, suggesting there could be more upside on the cards. It is worth noting that the RSI on the same chart is approaching overbought territory, so it is worth keeping an eye on this level for clues for a pullback. Looking back Ashtead often respects the overbought level 70 on the RSI.

Immediate support can be seen at 3280, resistance turned support which capped gains several times across November & December. A breakthrough here could see 50 day sma tested at 3040. Resistance is seen at 3431 the all time high.









