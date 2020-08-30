Apple What levels to watch after stock split

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 31, 2020 12:45 AM
7 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Apple: What levels to watch after stock split?

The market capitalization of Apple (AAPL) is over $2 trillion, being the first stock to reach this level in the U.S. market. In addition, Apple would take place the four-for-one stock split after the close of trading on last Friday. The stock split would make its share more accessible to a broader base of investors.

Besides, the release date of iPhone 12 is officially delayed. However, the rumors said iPhone 12 would be relatively affordable. In addition, the investors would expect iPhone 12 would widely support the 5G function.

Last month, Apple reported that 3Q EPS was up 18% on year to $2.58 on revenue of $59.70 billion, up 11%.

From a technical point of view, the stock is holding around the historical high, suggesting the strong upward momentum for the prices. 

Currently, the prices are trading above both 20-day moving and 50-day moving averages.

The bullish readers could set the support level at $455 ($113.75 after stock split), while resistance levels would be located at $575.00 ($143.75 after stock split) and $610.00 ($152.50 after stock split).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM
Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
Today 08:49 AM
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_05
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 10:30 AM
    Research
    Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 08:49 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:43 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 15, 2023 12:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.