AAC Technologies Heading Towards January High

AAC Technologies (2018-hk), has rebounded more than 60% from March low, exceeding our previous forecast made in June.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2020 11:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AAC Technologies (2018-hk): Heading Towards January High

AAC Technologies (2018-hk), a manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components, has rebounded more than 60% from March low, exceeding our previous forecast made in June.


In fact, the Nasdaq Composite Index has reached another record high on Monday, with tech stocks surging higher. AAC Technologies is a major iPhone components supplier, it should benefit from a strong performance in Apple's share price and optimism on economic reopening.


HSBC pointed out that the company's 2Q lens module shipments are expected to rebound to 154 million units from 68 million units in 1Q and sees 2Q net income growing 7% on year to 360 million yuan.


From a technical point of view, AAC Technologies has accelerated to the upside after breaking above a 3-month consolidation range as shown on the daily chart. Currently, it is challenging the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement resistance of the decline in 1Q. Bullish investors might consider $50.00 as the nearest support level, with prices trending to test the next resistances at $65.00 and $72.90. Alternatively, losing $50.00 would signal a loss of momentum and may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $44.80.



Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        Circuit board
        Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 18, 2023 12:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.