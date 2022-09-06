﻿

A fourth 50bp RBA rate hike leaves AUDUSD neither shaken nor stirred

At its monthly meeting this afternoon, the Reserve Bank Board raised its official cash rate for a fourth consecutive time by 50bp from 1.85% to 2.35%.

September 6, 2022 6:34 AM
Australian flag
 

At its monthly meeting this afternoon, the Reserve Bank Board raised its official cash rate as expected by 50bp from 1.85% to 2.35%.

In a statement, little changed from August, the RBA again reiterated its commitment to see inflation return to the 2-3% range over time while attempting to keep the economy on an even keel. "The path to achieve this balance is a narrow one and clouded in uncertainty, not least because of global developments."

It continues to see inflation rising to around 7 ¾ % over 2022 before falling back to 4% over 2023 and expects the Australian economy to continue to grow "solidly" boosted by the terms of trade at record highs.

The RBA noted that the unemployment rate was expected to fall to new lows and included this notable addition on wages growth.

"Wages growth has picked up from the low rates of recent years, and there are some pockets where labour costs are increasing briskly. Given the tight labour market and the upstream price pressures, the Board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms in the period ahead.

The second notable change to the statement was on the impact of higher inflation and higher interest rates on household spending. An addition that hints at a more moderate pace of rate hikes in the future "with the full effects of higher interest rates yet to be felt in mortgage payments."

Supported by the final paragraph, where the RBA again reiterated that while the Board expects to increase interest rate in the months ahead, that policy is "not on a pre-set path" and "The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Our base case remains for a 25bp rate hike in October, which would see the cash rate rise to 2.60%, into mildly restrictive territory before year-end. The RBA is then likely then pause to allow time to assess the full impact of the rate hiking cycle on inflation, growth, and labour market data.

What does it mean for the AUDUSD?

 

Following the release of the RBA statement, the reaction in the AUDUSD has been relatively muted, trading in a 20-pip range between .6810 and .6790.

 

 

Over the past few trading sessions, the AUDUSD has been well capped by resistance .6850/70. The AUDUSD needs to break above this resistance region to alleviate the downside risks after its 4.75% fall from the mid-August .7136 high.

 

 

audusd 6th sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 6th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD RBA Forex Trading FOREX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Seasonals hint at a bullish week for AUD/USD
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
April 5, 2024 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
April 5, 2024 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
April 5, 2024 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
April 5, 2024 05:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_02
Booming commodities, China turnaround a risk for bloated bearish AUD/USD bets
By:
David Scutt
April 3, 2024 06:03 AM
    Research
    AUD/USD net-short exposure reached a record high last week: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 25, 2024 01:30 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Jan 29, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 29, 2024 02:15 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 22, 2024 01:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.