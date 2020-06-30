300620 US Pre OPen

The S&P 500 Futures are extending Monday rebound.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2020 8:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures green, watch MU, AAPL, BA, WFC

The S&P 500 Futures  are extending Monday rebound where Capital Goods (+3.58%), Consumer Durables & Apparel (+3.25%) and Consumer Services (+2.98%) sectors gained the most. Boeing (BA +13.85%) shares soared after authorities started the first test flight on the company's 737 MAX jet. Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA +5.17%) and Apple (AAPL +2.30%) also rallied.

Due later today the Conference Board will publish June Consumer Confidence Index. SP/Case-Shiller will report 20-City Composite Home Price Index for April. The Market News International will release June Chicago PMI. 

European indices are relatively flat. On the statistical front, U.K. GDP declined 2.2% in the first quarter according to the latest estimate after remaining stable in the previous quarter. It was expected to decline by 2.0%. The Euro-zone year-on-year inflation was released in line with expectations at 0.8%, after 0.9% in April.

Asian indices ended higher. Japan's industrial production declined 8.4% on month in May (-5.7% expected), while jobless rate rose to 2.9% (2.8% expected) from 2.6% in April. China's official Manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.9 in June (50.5 expected) from 50.6 in May and Non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 54.4 (53.6 expected) from 53.6.

WTI Crude Oil futures eased during Asian session. China's crude oil imports rose to a record level at 11.3M b/d in May, according to the government. Later today, API will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for June 26.

Gold remains firms near 8-year high and is on track for its strongest quarterly increase in four years on COVID-19 fears. 

Gold fell 2.78 dollars (-0.16%) to 1770.04.

Risk currencies consolidate as investors wait for fresh coronavirus data in the US. 

EUR/USD fell 34pips to 1.1208 while GBP/USD declined also 34pips to 1.2264.

US Equity Snapshot



Micron Technology (MU), a manufacturer of memory chips, reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.82 dollar, beating estimates, down from 1.05 dollar a year ago, on adjusted revenue of 5.4 billion dollars, just above the consensus, up from 4.8 billion dollars a year earlier.

Apple's (AAPL) 5G iPhone shipments might reach 15-20 million units in 2020 vs a previous estimate of 30-40 million units, according to Digitimes.

Boeing (BA): Norwegian Air Shuttle, the airline company, canceled orders regarding 97 Boeing jets, including 92 737 MAX.

Wells Fargo (WFC), a banking group, announced that its third quarter dividend is expected to be reduced from the current level of 0.51 dollar per share, citing the results of the Federal Reserve's instructions regarding capital distributions. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C) will maintain their current dividend level.

Uber Technologies (UBER), a ride-hailing company, is in discussions regarding a 2.6 billion dollars acquisition of American food delivery company Postmates, reported Dow Jones.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.