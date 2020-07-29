29 07 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 29, 2020 9:12 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

US Futures green ahead of Fed- Watch SBUX, GE, AMD, V, SPOT

The S&P 500 Futures are slightly rebounding after they ended in the red yesterday. Market sentiment was dampened by ongoing political negotiations concerning a new $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill proposed by Senate Republicans. And investors exercised caution following mixed quarterly results from large firms.

Later today, reports on Wholesale Inventories (June preliminary reading -0.5% on month expected) and Pending Homes Sales (June annualized rate +15.0% on month expected) will be released. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.00%-0.25%.

European indices try to remain positive. In Germany, June Import prices were released at +0.6% vs +0.3% in May. They were expected at +0.5%. The Bank of England has reported the number of Mortgage Approvals for June at 40,000 (vs 35,000 expected). France's National Statistics Office has released July Consumer Confidence Indicator at 94 (vs 99 expected, 97 in June).

Asian indices closed in dispersed order. Hong Kong HSI and Chinese CSI closed in the green when Japanese Nikkei and Australian ASX closed on the downside.

WTI Crude Oil futures are on the upside. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude stockpiles dropped 7M bbl for the week ended July 24. Later today, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week (+4.892M bbl expected).

Gold remains firm near fresh all-time highs on virus fears and hopes of stimulus while the US dollar consolidates close to a two-year low before Fed.

Gold fell 2.88 dollars (-0.15%) to 1955.55 dollars. The dollar index declined 0.15pt to 93.543.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Starbucks (SBUX), the global specialty coffee chain, disclosed third quarter adjusted LPS of 0.46 dollar, narrower than estimated, vs an EPS of 0.78 dollar a year ago, on net revenue of 4.2 billion dollars, just ahead of forecasts, down from 6.8 billion dollars a year earlier. The Co also reported that same-store sales declined 40.0%, slightly better than anticipated.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

General Motors (GM) is gaining ground before hours after posting quarterly earnings above expectations.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, is edging higher before hours as quarterly free cash flow was less negative than forecast.

General Electric (GE), the industrial conglomerate, is gaining some ground before hours after posting quarterly sales and free cash flow that beat estimates.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a designer and producer of microprocessors, announced second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.18 dollar, above estimates, up from 0.08 dollar a year ago on revenue of 1.9 billion dollars, as expected, up from 1.5 billion dollars a year earlier.

Visa (V), the credit card company, revealed third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.06 dollar, just beating estimates, down from 1.37 dollar a year ago on revenue of 4.8 billion dollars, in line with forecasts, down from 5.8 billion dollars a year earlier.

Spotify (SPOT), the music streaming specialist, is losing some ground before hours after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss and sales that missed estimates.

Amgen (AMGN), a developer of biotechnology medicines, posted second quarter adjusted EPS of 4.25 dollars, beating estimates, up from 3.97 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 6.2 billion dollars, in line with the consensus, up from 5.9 billion dollars a year earlier.

eBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, released second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.08 dollar, slightly above forecasts, up from 0.66 dollar a year ago, on net revenue of 2.9 billion dollars, exceeding the consensus, up from 2.4 billion dollars a year earlier.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
Today 07:42 AM
AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Yesterday 05:14 PM
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Yesterday 03:56 PM
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:42 AM
    Research
    Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 03:56 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:07 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.