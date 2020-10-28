28 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside as the While House hinted that a fiscal stimulus deal is unlikely before the Nov. 3 election

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 28, 2020 7:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures falling - Watch MSFT, GE, BA, UPS, FISV, FTV

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the downside as the While House hinted that a fiscal stimulus deal is unlikely before the Nov. 3 election.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report September wholesale inventories (+0.4% on month expected).

European indices are facing a drop as a new lockdown is expected to be announced later today in France. In Germany, Angela Merkel proposed to close bars and restaurants for one month. France's INSEE has released October Consumer Confidence Index at 94 (vs 93 expected).

Asian indices closed in dispersed order as the Japanese Nikkei and the Hong Kong HSI were down when the Australian ASX and the Chinese CSI ended in the green. Australia's 3Q CPI grew 0.7% on year (vs +0.6% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are falling amid renew Covid-19 fears. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 4.6M barrels in the week ending October 23. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.

U.S indices closed mixed on Tuesday with the Nasdaq (+0.64%) closing up, while the Dow Jones (-0.80%) and S&P 500 (-0.30%) closed down. Retailing (+1.16%), Media (+0.84%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.81%) sectors were the best performers on the day, while Banks (-2.73%), Capital Goods (-2.6%) and Automobiles & Components (-2.09%) sectors were the worst performers.

Approximately 70% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 42% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index gained 0.66pt (+2.03%) to 33.12, while Gold rose $5.21 (+0.27%) to $1907.29, and WTI Crude Oil jumped $0.90 (+2.33%) to $39.46 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Durable Goods Orders jumped 1.9% on month in the September preliminary reading (+0.5% expected), compared to a revised +0.4% in the August final reading. Finally, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly declined to 100.9 on month in October (102.0 expected), from a revised 101.3 in September.

Gold lost ground as U.S dollar gets firmer on pessimism over U.S stimulus.

Gold fell 10.37 dollars (-0.54%) to 1897.63 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.43pt to 93.373.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Microsoft (MSFT), the software development company, lost some ground after hours as the company expects current quarter sales between 39.6 and 40.4 billion dollars, slightly below expectations. Separately, the company reported first quarter earnings that beat estimates.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

General Electric (GE), the industrial conglomerate, is soaring before hours as third quarter adjusted EPS and industrial free cash flow beat estimates.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, is slightly recovering premarket after posting quarterly earnings above expectations. 

UPS (UPS), the global package delivery company, quarterly adjusted EPS beat estimates. 

Fiserv (FISV), a provider of payment processing to the financial industry, unveiled third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.20 dollar, above forecasts, up from 1.02 dollar a year ago on revenue of 3.8 billion dollars, in-line with expectations, up from 3.6 billion dollars in the previous year. The company raised its full year adjusted EPS growth guidance. 

Fortive (FTV), a diversified industrial technology company, released third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.94 dollar, beating expectations, up from 0.87 dollar a year earlier, on revenue flat at 1.9 billion dollars, above estimates. 

Juniper Networks (JNPR), a developer of software and hardware for the networking industry, gained ground after hours as third quarter sales beat estimates.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
Today 02:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Today 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Today 11:35 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:53 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
Today 02:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.