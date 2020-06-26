260620 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures are relatively flat after Thursday rebound recorded mostly during the last trading hour.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2020 9:00 AM
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The S&P 500 Futures  are relatively flat after Thursday rebound recorded mostly during the last trading hour. Thursday end of the trading session saw major information impacting the financial sector with the financial regulators easing up "Volcker Rule" restrictions on banks' risk-taking, allowing them to invest in hedge fund and private equity. The Federal Reserve released the results of its stress tests, stating: "The banking system has been a source of strength during this crisis, and the results of our sensitivity analyses show that our banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest shocks." In anticipation of a prolonged economic downturn, the Fed announced measures to bar the nation's biggest banks from buying back their own stocks or increasing dividend payments in the third quarter.

Due later today are reports on May Personal Income (-6.0% on month expected), Personal Spending (+9.0% expected), and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (a rise to 79.2 in June expected).

European indices are up more than 1% on average. On the statistical front, in the euro zone, M3 annual growth of money supply was 8.9% in May, compared with +8.7% forecast by economists and +8.2% (revised from +8.3%) the previous month. In Germany, import prices rose by 0.3% in May after a decline of 1.8% the previous month. Economists expected an increase of 0.4%. In France, June consumer confidence index rose to 97 from 93 the previous month and 95 expected.

Asian indices ended mostly higher. The Japanese Nikkei rose 1.13% and the Australian ASX 200 jumped by 1.49% while Hong Kong HIS, closed on Thursday, played catch up with Thursday global Asian decline and lost 0.93% on Friday. Mainland China markets remain closed for holidays.

WTI Crude Oil Futures are trading higher. Russia's oil export from its three main western ports, which are Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk, would drop 40% on month to 785K b/d in July, reported Bloomberg citing the loading plans. Later today, Baker Hughes will report weekly rig count report.

Gold consolidates but remains firm near 8-year high while the US dollar edges higher on rising COVID-19 cases. 


Gold fell 0.97 dollar (-0.05%) to 1762.82 dollars.

EUR/USD fell 6pips to 1.1212 while GBP/USD declined 28pips to 1.2391.

US Equity Snapshot


Nike (NKE), the sportswear company, dipped after reporting fourth quarter LPS of 0.51 dollar, significantly missing estimates, vs an EPS of 0.62 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 6.3 billion dollars, below forecasts, down from 10.2 billion dollars last year.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Bernstein.

Amazon.com (AMZN) price target was raised to 3,333 dollars from 2,750 dollars by Deutsche Bank.

EBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.