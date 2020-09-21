﻿

21 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are extending Friday decline

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2020 8:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures sliding - Watch ORCL, WMT, NKLA

The S&P 500 Futures are extending Friday decline when the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 244 points (-0.88%) to 27657, the S&P 500 fell 37 points (-1.12%) to 3319 and the Nasdaq 100 lost 143 points (-1.30%) to 10936.

Later today, In the U.S, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post August National Activity Index (1.18 expected).
 
European indices fell sharply on Monday morning losing more than 3% on average as coronavirus cases are soaring in Europe with France and the U.K. cases reaching a four-month high while authority are taking various measures to avoid another lockdown.

Asian indices ended significantly lower with the Hong Kong HSI losing 2.06%. Japan’s markets were closed on Monday for Respected-for-the-aged-day.

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. edged up to 255 as of September 18 from 254 in the prior week, and rigs in Canada rose to 64 from 52, according to Baker Hughes. The net long position of WTI crude oil increased 9.6% on week to 295,388 contracts as of September 15, reported the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Also, traders are closely watching if Libya is moving closer to reopening its oil industry.

Gold loses ground while the US dollar rebounds on tumbling stock markets.

Gold fell 19.84 dollars (-1.02%) to 1931.01 dollars.

The dollar index gained 0.36pt to 93.284.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Oracle (ORCL), a computer technology company, announced that it was chosen to become TikTok's secure cloud technology provider and will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global, a new holding that will gather TikTok US operations. The stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Walmart (WMT), a retail group, said it has tentatively agreed to purchase 7.5% of TikTok Global as well as enter into commercial agreements to provide its ecommerce, fulfillment, payments and other omnichannel services to TikTok Global.

Nikola (NKLA), the hydrogen-electric vehicles maker, is diving before hours as its founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton is stepping down.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD forecast: US economic exceptionalism required to cement bearish break
Today 04:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
Yesterday 10:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
March 28, 2024 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
March 28, 2024 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Stock exchange building fascia
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 21, 2024 02:08 AM
        japan_09
        Nikkei 225 longs favoured into BOJ and Fed rate decisions, Nvidia GPU conference
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 17, 2024 11:23 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.