US Futures rising - Watch OXY, UBER, LYFT, SPG

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upside after they closed mixed again on Monday as tech stocks lagged behind.Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release (-0.7% on year expected).European indices are bullish.. TheOffice for National Statistics has reportedAsian indices closed on the upside except the Chinese CSI which closed lower.WTI Crude Oil futures are posting further advance. Later today,below 2000 dollars on rising equities and a stronger US dollar.Gold declined 50.15 dollars (-2.47%) to 1977.2., losing 0.3pt to 93.281.(OXY), an energy exploration and production company, announced a second quarter adjusted LPS of 1.76 dollar, wider than expected. The company booked an impairment charge of 6.6 billion dollars.



Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), the ride-hailing companies, dipped in extended trading after a Californian judge ruled against them regarding their driver status.





(SPG), the largest retail center real estate investment firm in the U.S., reported second quarter Funds From Operations (FFO) of 2.12 dollars, above estimates, compared to 2.99 dollars a year ago.