NIO Q3 preview: Where next for the NIO share price?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 5, 2021 12:01 PM
36 views
Electric vehicle charging
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will NIO release Q3 earnings?

NIO will release third quarter earnings after US markets close on Tuesday November 9.

 

NIO Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

NIO delivered 24,439 electric vehicles during the third quarter, double what it shifted the year before and 12% higher than in the second quarter. For NIO, like its peers, the challenge is not drumming up demand but ensuring it has the supply needed to meet record order numbers.

With September deliveries having hit a new monthly record of 10,628 cars, there were signs that NIO was capable of ramping-up output to help meet increasing demand. But the problems facing the industry became more evident in October, when NIO shipped just 3,667 cars. That was due to industry-wide problems like the pressure being applied to supply chains and company-specific issues including upgrades to production lines and an overhaul of its factories ahead of plans to launch three new models next year based on a new generation of technology.

With record deliveries booked in the third quarter, the focus will be on profitability. Investors will want to see how the tight supply chain, rising raw material costs and higher commodity prices has weighed on automotive margins. Figures from Bloomberg suggest this could fall to below 18% in the third quarter from 20.3% in the second. NIO’s margin is still significantly higher than the majority of automakers and is closer to the superior profitability boasted by Tesla, but investors nonetheless want the firm to maintain this position even if it does provide more flexibility in the current climate.

Profitability is likely to remain the key focus over coming quarters too, particularly as spending continues to ramp-up as it tinkers with its plants, ups R&D investment, continues to build-out its store network in China, and prepares to launch its new models. Meanwhile, the poor delivery numbers in October set an uncertain stage for the fourth quarter and means NIO will have to make serious headway in November and December to make up for the disappointment.

Wall Street is expecting third quarter revenue to rise to a new record of RMB9,316.0 million, up from RMB4,526 million the year before and advancing from the RMB8,448 million booked in the second quarter.

The net loss attributable to shareholders is forecast to come in at RMB726.4 million, shrinking from the RMB1,188 billion loss last year but widening from the RMB659.3 million loss booked in the latest quarter.

NIO shares have soared over 1,000% since the start of the pandemic in February 2020 but have plunged over 30% from the all-time highs seen in January 2021. Brokers are bullish on NIO’s prospects. The 25 brokers covering the stock currently have a Buy rating on NIO and an average target price of $58.30, implying there is over 34% potential upside from the current share price.

 

Where next for the NIO share price?

NIO is extending a rebound from $33.00, retaking its 50 and 200 sma. The RSI is also supportive of further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory. 

However, the dominant longer-term trend since the beginning of the year is bearish. Buyers would need to move above the 2021 descending trendline at $46.50 and break above $47.15 in order to negate the longer term down trend.  A move above $55 could change the longer-term trend to bullish. 

On the downside, a move below the 50 sma and November low of $37 could negate the near-term uptrend and bring $33 into target.  

Where next for the NIO share price?

 

How to trade NIO shares

You can trade NIO shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘NIO’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities Shares market earnings Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.