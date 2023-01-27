Amazon Q4 earnings preview: Where next for AMZN stock?

Amazon is expected to deliver the slowest sales growth on record for any key holiday shopping season when it releases fourth quarter results.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
January 27, 2023 1:28 PM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Amazon report Q4 earnings?

Amazon is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full year earnings after US markets close on Thursday February 2. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1430 PT (1730 ET).

 

Amazon Q4 earnings consensus

Amazon is expected to report a 6% year-on-year rise in net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $145.7 billion. Operating income is forecast to drop 28% to $2.5 billion and net income per share (EPS) is set to plunge over 85% to $0.21, according to consensus numbers from Bloomberg.

If achieved, Amazon is on course to report an 8.6% rise in annual revenue to $510.4 billion and see full year operating profit – its headline earnings measure – is expected to fall 56% to $11.8 billion.

 

Amazon Q4 earnings preview

Amazon may find it difficult to impress the markets this week considering virtually all its businesses are finding growth much harder to come by following an explosion in demand for online shopping and technology during the pandemic.

The company has already warned that revenue growth will stall to its slowest pace on record for any holiday shopping season as the boom in ecommerce during lockdowns continues to unwind.  

Amazon's revenue growth is stalling (Source: Bloomberg)

Its cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services – which provides the bulk of Amazon’s profits – is also starting to see customers tighten their belts and reduce spending due to the uncertain economic outlook that has a recession on the horizon. Growth has slowed for five consecutive quarters already and the fact its biggest rival Microsoft has warned it expects this trend to continue and for budgets to be squeezed further in 2023 suggests the landscape could become more challenging this year. Still, AWS is expected to keep growing at strong double-digit rates, which could prove vital in countering softness elsewhere in the business.

The environment is also putting the foot on the brakes on its smaller units, such as its subscription arm underpinned by Prime and its advertising business – both of which remain vulnerable as the economic downturn continues to brew.

Meanwhile, costs continue to rise at a much faster pace than the topline and are eating away at earnings. Operating costs are forecast to be over 13% higher this quarter than the year before.

Amazon is trying to cut costs in response to rising costs across the business, from energy to fulfilment. The company only trimmed $1 billion of costs off its books in the last quarter, below its $1.5 billion target. However, we could see better progress made on this front going forward considering Amazon has announced it is making 18,000 jobs cuts starting this month.

An acceleration in savings would be welcomed considering markets are rewarding those that have started to cut jobs and costs.

The ecommerce giant, which is much more labour-intensive than its rivals, has seen its overall workforce more than double in size since the start of the pandemic but now, with earnings under pressure, Amazon is having to reverse this and start trimming the fat. Still, the 18,000 roles represent just 1.1% of its total employees and around 5% to 6% of its 300,000 to 350,000 corporate workers. That suggests the cut is shallow and that more could follow if economic conditions deteriorate further in 2023.

The outlook will prove influential on how markets react as investors evaluate what could be on the horizon in 2023. Wall Street anticipates Amazon can deliver $125.3 billion in net sales and $3.3 billion in operating profit in the first quarter. A miss here, or any disappointing view of the year ahead, is almost guaranteed to apply pressure on the stock.

 

What to expect from Amazon in 2023

2022 will be a year to forget for Amazon as growth stalled, earnings fell, and its share price plummeted. But markets expect the company to rebound this year as it starts to come up against more normal comparatives – although it is expected to grow at a much slower pace than investors have become accustomed to over the years.

The fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be the trough for topline expansion, which is expected to start accelerating again throughout 2023. Operating profit is expected to swiftly recover too. For the full year, Wall Street believes Amazon will grow sales by 9.7% and that operating profit will jump over 71%. Cashflow is also expected to improve markedly as it gets a better handle on costs and benefits from easing inflation.

Amazon currently trades at a blended-forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7x. That is far above the market average and any other member of Big Tech because Amazon is not as profitable and its valuation is driven more by its growth prospects. With growth harder to come by, that multiple has fallen from its five-year average of over 50.0x. In terms of sales, Amazon’s market cap is equal to less than two years’ worth of revenue. 

There is an argument to keep an eye on Amazon. Its share price is currently trading below where it was before the pandemic began and yet, the company is considerably larger now than it was back in 2019. Annual sales have grown over 80%. The number of Prime members around the world is thought to have grown from around 150 million to somewhere in the region of 200 to 250 million today. Sales and profits from Amazon Web Services have more than doubled in the last three years alone. Its advertising business has seen its topline treble and shows evidence of how newer ventures have added new catalysts that can deliver growth over the long term. This suggests, if markets believed in Amazon’s valuation back in 2019, then they should see upside from today’s prices.

However, what has changed is that profits are now below pre-pandemic levels and, more importantly, that Amazon’s growth prospects have effectively been reset this year. Amazon has delivered annual sales growth between 20% to 40% each year since the financial crisis but markets currently think it will deliver much slower growth from now on. This is a hindrance since its valuation is skewed toward its growth prospects. With that in mind, Amazon will need to provide new catalysts for investors to get excited about and show it is gaining market share during tougher times. Failing that, we could see Amazon start to shift its focus more toward profitability if growth remains subdued for a prolonged period.

 

Where next for AMZN stock?

Amazon shares have risen over 20% since hitting fresh post-pandemic lows toward the end of 2022.

The stock managed to close above $99 yesterday after two weeks of failed attempts and it now needs to hold this level. If it can gain momentum then it is on course to climb to $101.80, approaching the 100-day moving average and marking the floor we saw back in May and June last year. The 200-day moving average would then come into play before it can attempt to make a larger jump to over $125 to recapture the June 2022-high. The 52 brokers that cover the stock see greater upside potential with an average target price of $134.85.

On the downside, the 50-day moving average, currently at $91.30, has shown a sign of providing some support in recent weeks if the stock fails to hold the $99 level. The post-pandemic low $81.70 (only just a fraction above the lows seen in March 2020) would swiftly come back into play below here.

Can Amazon hold its ground above $99?

 

Take advantage of extended hours trading

Amazon will release earnings after US markets close and most traders must wait until they reopen the following day before being able to trade. But by then, the news has already been digested and the instant reaction in share price has happened in after-hours trading. To react immediately, traders should take their positions in pre-and post-market sessions.

With this in mind, you can take advantage of our service that allows you to trade Amazon and other tech stocks using our extended hours offering.

While trading before and after hours creates opportunities for traders, it also creates risk, particularly due to the lower liquidity levels. Find out more about Extended Hours Trading.

 

 

How to trade Amazon stock

You can trade Amazon shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Amazon’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks Tech Stocks Abe Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Tech tech giants Earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
Today 05:39 AM
EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
Today 05:31 AM
Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
Today 02:44 AM
USD/JPY breaks 150 as bulls eye 152, AUD/USD seems on track for 64c
Yesterday 09:56 PM
Gold analysis: Metal drops below $2K on hot inflation
Yesterday 04:00 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK wages data as focus turns to inflation
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_05
Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:44 AM
    downtrend chart
    Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 8, 2024 01:01 AM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 6, 2024 06:14 AM
        china_03
        China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 6, 2024 02:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.