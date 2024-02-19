USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 19, 2024

The USD/CAD will be among the busier of major currency pairs in what will likely be relatively quieter week, at least in so far as macro data is concerned. Given the closure of US markets for Presidents' Day and the majority of major data releases already published in preceding weeks, the week ahead will present few noteworthy macroeconomic highlights, aside from a select few.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:07 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/CAD analysis: Will the CAD succumb to USD’s bullish trend?
  • Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes and global PMIs all coming up later in the week
  • USD/CAD technical analysis: Key support around 1.3450-1.3475 being test

 

The USD/CAD will be among the busier of major currency pairs in what will likely be relatively quieter week, at least in so far as macro data is concerned. Given the closure of US markets for Presidents' Day and the majority of major data releases already published in preceding weeks, the week ahead will present few noteworthy macroeconomic highlights, aside from a select few. Among the highlights, we will have Canadian CPI, the FOMC minutes, and global PMI data. The USD/CAD was testing a key support area around 1.3450 to 1.3475 at the time of writing and ahead of these macro events. Will we see a breakout of a breakdown?

 

USD/CAD analysis: Will the CAD succumb to USD’s bullish trend?

 

The USD/CAD has been edging higher since the turn of the year, thanks to a strong performance from the US dollar. But the ongoing rally in equity markets has kept the USD/CAD’s upside limited, with the risk-sensitive Canadian dollar has risen against some of the weaker currencies.

Inflation in the US has remained hotter than expected, which has discouraged the USD bears from showing up aggressively, although the Dollar Index (DXY) did close lower in the last three days of last week. Still, the DXY closed higher on the week and will be looking to extend those gains unless something changes fundamentally.

 

Following a hot CPI print of 3.1% y/y or +0.3% month-on-month as was reported last Tuesday, PPI was equally strong on Friday, printing +0.3% m/m against expectations of 0.1%, while core PPI rose 0.5% on the month, easily beating expectations of 0.1%. The PPI gains were fuelled by a sharp rise in costs of services, highlighting concerns about the sticky nature of inflation. We also saw an uptick in the UoM consumer sentiment and inflation expectations survey, with the latter rising to 3% from 2.9%. The market was therefore once again reminded that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates. Yet the USD/CAD failed to find any significant support on the day.

But as the dollar continues to find macro reasons to push higher, this could see the USD/CAD exchange rate break higher, Canadian data permitting.

 

USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes and global PMIs all coming up

 

The USD/CAD could move sharply this week depending on the outcome of incoming data. Up first is Canadian CPI…

 

Canadian CPI

Tuesday, February 20

 

In December, Canada's annual inflation rose to 3.4% from 3.1%, meeting expectations. This aligns with the Bank of Canada's projection of sustained elevated inflation around 3.5% for a lengthy period, potentially keeping rate cuts off the table for a long time. The increase was driven by higher gasoline costs, leading to rebounds in transportation and shelter prices, including rents and mortgage rates. Passenger vehicle prices also rose. With US inflation falling less than expected, will we also see a positive surprise for Canada’s CPI? Well, it is expected to have eased to 3.2% from 3.4%

 

FOMC minutes

Wednesday, February 21

 

In January, the Fed kept rates steady at 5.25%-5.5%. Powell and his FOMC colleagues emphasised a reluctance to lower rates until confident about reaching 2% inflation sustainably. The Fed chair hinted at possible rate reductions later in the year but expressed scepticism about a March cut. The Fed omitted further rate hike references, noting improved risk balance but remained prepared to adjust policy if necessary due to persistently high inflation. Let’s see if the meeting minutes will convey any notable surprises that we don’t already know about. If so, this could move the USD/CAD in the direction of the surprise.

 

Global PMIs

Thursday, February 22

 

Among the global PMIs to watch will be those from the US, which should impact the dollar in the direction of the surprise.

 

Market Outlook Central Banks

 

USD/CAD analysis: Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

The USD/CAD has been able to hold its own above the bullish trend line, which is keeping the bears at bay for now. The trend line converges with the point of origin of last Tuesday’s rally and 200-day moving average, all around the key 1.3450 to 1.3475 area.

It is therefore possible that dip-buyers might step in here to defend their ground. If we see evidence of buying pressure here, then the next upside target would be around 1.3530 to 1.3550. Above here, the next target would be the December high at 1.3620.

However, if the sellers manage to push rates lower and break the abovementioned support area between 1.3450 to 1.3475 decisively, then this could give rise to further follow-up technical selling towards 1.3370, and possibly lower over time.

Conservative bearish traders may therefore wish to wait for the potential break of the trend line before looking for bearish setups. Otherwise, the bulls will feel happy to look for dip-buying opportunities until the charts tell us otherwise.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Currency pair of the week Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:55 AM
AUD looks constructive against EUR, GBP following latest reversal
Today 05:00 AM
Gold didn’t last long below $2000 despite higher US yields and dollar
Today 01:40 AM
JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, FOMC minutes, wages and PMIs on tap
Yesterday 08:00 PM
China market performance post Lunar New Year key for AUD/USD outlook
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
By:
Matt Simpson
February 7, 2024 03:46 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 5, 2024 11:30 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 30, 2024 01:26 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 18, 2024 06:53 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.