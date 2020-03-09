Tuesday turnaround ASX200

Overnight, validation for yesterday’s sharp selloff in key Asian stock markets, as European and U.S. equity markets fell in some cases by the largest amount since 2008, including a 2000 point fall for the Dow Jones. I am old enough to remember when the Dow Jones index falling by 150 points was a big deal!
Covid-19 concerns have been inflamed by the weekend breakdown in OPEC + negotiations and resulted in crude oil yesterday having its sharpest one day fall since 1991. A combination that has fueled fears of a global recession/deflation as well as a credit event.

March 9, 2020 11:50 PM

Overnight, validation for yesterday’s sharp selloff in key Asian stock markets, as European and U.S. equity markets fell in some cases by the largest amount since 2008, including a 2000 point fall for the Dow Jones. I am old enough to remember when the Dow Jones index falling by 150 points was a big deal!

Covid-19 concerns have been inflamed by the weekend breakdown in OPEC + negotiations and resulted in crude oil yesterday having its sharpest one day fall since 1991. A combination that has fueled fears of a global recession/deflation as well as a credit event.

In an attempt to short circuit the negative cycle in place, it appears a more proactive response by governments and central banks is close by. After cutting rates by 50bp last week, markets are now pricing in a 100% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut by 75bp at its meeting next week.

Furthermore, reports have emerged this morning, that President Trump and his team of advisors will later today announce policy initiatives including paid sick leave and a cut to payroll tax, to ease the fallout from the virus.

In our articles and videos on the ASX200, we regularly include the monthly chart of the ASX200 below. As can be seen, after a 23% fall over the past two and a bit weeks, the ASX200 earlier today tested and bounced from the trend channel support that has been in place since 2009.

It was leaning against this same trend channel in Mid-February that we advised “For those that bought the January dip, we would consider lightening up longs, particularly if the current rally extends towards the very top of the trend channel 7200/7300 region”. As it turned out 7197.2 was the high a few days later.

In this light, it makes sense to again lean on the well-established trend channel to increase exposure to beaten up equity markets and quality single name stocks in expectation of a recovery. Keeping in mind, that if the ASX200 were to break and close below support at 5400 (December 2018 low), it would warn that a fresh leg lower has commenced.

Tuesday turnaround ASX200

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 10th of March 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.