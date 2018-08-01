Trump sours Apple led rebound

Sentiment remains vulnerable to worsening trade conditions, even with resounding earnings in the spotlight.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 1, 2018 3:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Market reaction to the White House’s latest tariff threat shows sentiment remains vulnerable to worsening trade conditions, even with resounding earnings in the spotlight.

Apple was little help

Reports that the White House would propose new, higher duties on $200bn in Chinese imports were enough to reverse an improvement in cross-asset sentiment. Major indices briefly pointed higher after Apple reported strong quarterly earnings, driven by higher average selling prices and robust demand, chiefly in China. But back sliding demonstrates investors have yet to establish a playbook to deal with the U.S. administration’s approach. Generally, then, stock market advances are likely to continue being challenged, even with U.S. earnings on course for one of their strongest quarters in a decade. The effect of Apple’s beat is currently limited to futures contracts on the technology focused Nasdaq market. Dow and S&P have mostly been weaker ahead of Wall Street’s open, in step with Europe.

FTSE faces August lag

The FTSE 100 also stands out on the downside. Its idiosyncratic mix of oil and minerals isn’t playing well, and weakness is exacerbated by disappointing results from industrial and consumer bellwethers. These include BAE, which is at the intersection of concerns on global supply chains, with additional weight after warning about specific programme issues. These eclipse a raised dividend, a £1bn order book rise, a maintained outlook and a currency tailwind. The market’s heaviest weights are also anchoring the gauge for contemporaneous reasons.  This suggests just as high a bar of investor approval for HSBC’s earnings next week, with a high chance the report could trigger further selling regardless. Rio Tinto is also close in perception to any U.S.-China fall-out that crimps demand for industrial metals. Having missed profit expectations, its own raised dividend plus an extended buyback barely moderate the stock’s slide. Reports by rivals Glencore, Randgold, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton in coming days and weeks also face a blanket discount. This could maintain the FTSE 100’s lag relative to European counterparts for a further month.

Fed ‘inflation’ tweak possible

Market activity is pausing as the Federal Reserve policy announcement approaches. Whilst the probability of a change to interest rates is as good as zero, there’s an outside chance the FOMC could sufficiently tweak longer-term outlook comments to move the dollar. New inflections are also possible on the near-term inflation outlook. Still, the committee already expects “further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate” to be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labour market conditions, and inflation near the “symmetric 2% objective.” The Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, the PCE price index, reached 2% in Q2, so the inflation assessment may warrant slight amendment. But rate rises strongly flagged for September and December will stay strongly flagged. And with no statement nor projections scheduled, policymakers will struggle to introduce even more optimism on the economy. The statement is also unlikely to address trade disputes beyond recent commentary. Chair Jerome Powell has made clear his view of the potential negative effect and, so far, the lack of actual impact.


Related tags: Apple Interest rates Fed Inflation CPI Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.