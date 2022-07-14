Thumping AU jobs report supports further gains for AUDNZD

Good news today for the Australian economy as the employment report for June stunned with across-the-board strength.

July 14, 2022 4:41 AM
Research

Good news today for the Australian economy as the employment report for June stunned with across-the-board strength.

The economy added 88,400 jobs in June to a new peak of 13.6million, well above expectations for a 30,000 increase. Today's increase was the eighth consecutive rise since lockdown restrictions were eased in the final months of 2021.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.5%, the lowest since 1974, despite the participation rate rising to a new record of 66.8%. The underutilization rate remained at 9.6%, staying at its lowest since April 1982. The only blemish, the underemployment rate went up to 6.1% from May's near 19-year low of 5.7%.

While it's easy to get caught up in today's data, red lights are flashing. The RBA forecast that the unemployment rate would not reach 3.5% until June next year.  

The earlier arrival of the unemployment rate at 3.5% suggests that the labour market is hotter than expected. And with the unemployment rate set to edge lower in the second half of this year, the RBA will be keen to curtail its impact on wages inflation and inflation expectations.

As a result, the RBA will likely raise rates by 50bp at its meeting in August (with a real risk of a 75bp rate hike) and by 50bp September, which would take the cash rate to 2.35%, near to the nominal neutral rate thought to be around 2.5%. From there, another 25bp of tightening in October, November and December is expected which would take the cash rate to 3.1% by year-end.

To take advantage of the above-mentioned factors and to take the surging U.S dollar out of the equation and global recession fears, we like buying dips in the AUD/NZD to 1.1040/20, leaning against a band of support 1.0950/20.

A break of near term resistance at 1.1100/10 would open up a retest of the June 1.1168 high with scope to 1.1300.

AUDNZD Daily chart 14th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 14th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: jobs jobs report AUD NZD AUD Trading FOREX Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest jobs articles

"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 1, 2024 04:02 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 22, 2023 09:38 AM
      Jobs
      Tech layoffs: Will Big Tech make more job cuts?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      January 24, 2023 07:42 AM
        Apply now highlighted in newspaper
        NFP preview: no signs of a slowing jobs market yet!
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 5, 2023 03:39 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.