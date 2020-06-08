This Weeks Plays

Earnings releases and market forecast

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2020 12:15 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Tuesday, Brown-Forman (BF/B) is awaited to post 4Q EPS of $0.29 vs. $0.33 the prior year on revenue of $701.5M compared to $744.0M last year. The Co is a producer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, and its current analyst consensus rating is 1 buy, 11 holds and 6 sells, according to Bloomberg. Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $65.40 and $61.00). We are looking at the final target of $73.00 with a stop-loss set at $62.00. 

Also on Tuesday, HD Supply (HDS) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $0.55 vs. $0.84 the prior year on revenue of $1.4B compared to $1.5B last year. The Co is one of the largest home improvement product distributors in North America and on May 15th, Eminence Capital revealed that it bought 3.0% of the Co's outstanding stock during the first quarter. On May 14th, The Baupost Group disclosed that it acquired 3.8% of the Co's outstanding stock during the first quarter as well, according to 13F filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $29.66 and $28.84). We are looking at the final target of $37.10 with a stop-loss set at $29.60. 

On Thursday, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is expected to announce 2Q EPS of $2.34 vs. $1.83 the prior year on revenue of $3.2B compared to $2.7B in the year before. The Co develops software products and on May 27th, Yext (YEXT), a digital media technology company, announced that it is the first technology partner to join Adobe's Exchange program at the premier level, Adobe's highest tier in the program. This partnership will bring Yext's enhanced search features to Adobe's content management systems, for a fee of course. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $368.56 and $341.61). We are looking at the final target of $428.00 with a stop-loss set at $361.00. 

Additionally on Thursday, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is likely to unveil 1Q EPS of $0.24 vs. $0.74 the prior year on revenue of $677.3M compared to 782.3M last year. The Co designs athletic accessories and apparel, and on May 21st, the Co stated that it had reopened over 150 of its roughly 500 stores worldwide, with about 200 more locations scheduled to be reopened by about June 4th. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is bullish and calls for further upside. Prices remain supported by a rising trend line. We are looking at the final target of $393.00 with a stop-loss set at $297.00.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD, the index has been advancing with strong momentum on a 30-min chart and is continuing to use its 200-period moving average as loose support. As long as the S&P can stay above new support at 3131, we should expect a further upside towards the 3260 and 3295 resistance levels.      



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.