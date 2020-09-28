The SP 500 Has Broken To the Upside of a ShortTerm Bearish Trendline

Companies reporting earnings this week include MU, MKC, PEP and STZ.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2020 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 Has Broken To the Upside of a Short-Term Bearish Trendline

On Tuesday, Micron Technology (MU) is anticipated to release fourth quarter EPS of $0.96 vs $0.56 last year on sales of $5.9 billion compared to $4.9 billion a year ago. The Co manufactures memory chips and on September 1st, Dow Jones revealed that the Co launched its new form of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), the GDDR6X, in Nvidia's new RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics processing units (GPU). Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $47.78 and $48). We are looking at the final target of $54.70 with a stop-loss set at $45.60.   

Additionally on Tuesday, McCormick (MKC), a global supplier of seasonings and other flavorings, is expected to announce third quarter EPS of $1.52 compared to $1.46 a year ago on revenue of $1.4 billion vs 1.3 billion last year. The expected move based on front-month options is 7.2%, the last time the Co reported earnings the stock rose 3.6%. From a technical point of view, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $197.93 and $198.34). We are looking at the final target of $175.50 with a stop-loss set at $196.70.  

On Thursday, PepsiCo (PEP) is likely to unveil third quarter EPS of $1.48 vs $1.56 last year on revenue of $17.2 billion, in line with the previous. PepsiCo is one of the largest international beverage and food companies, and on September 22nd, Vail Resorts and the Co announced the renewal and expansion of their product distribution partnership to a total of 33 Vail Resorts locations across North America. In addition, both companies pledged to achieve a zero net operating footprint by 2030. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $135.5 and $135.71). We are looking at the final target of $123.90 with a stop-loss set at $135.40.   

Also on Thursday, Constellation Brands (STZ) is awaited to post second quarter EPS of $2.50 compared to $2.72 a year ago on sales of $2.2 billion vs $2.3 billion last year. The Co is the world's largest producer and marketer of branded alcoholic beverages, and its current analyst consensus rating is 15 buys, 5 holds and 1 sell, according to Bloomberg. Technically speaking, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The MACD must penetrate its zero line to expect further downside. Moreover, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $188.46 and $181.65). We are looking at the final target of $168.10 with a stop-loss set at $187.00.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD

on a 30 minute chart, the index has broken out to the upside of a short-term bearish trendline that price has been holding below since mid-September. Price will likely continue its advance to its 3,375.00 resistance level. If price gets above 3,375.00 then it will probably reach for 3,429.00. If price gets above 3,429.00 it would a very bullish signal, because the 3,429.00 level acted as strong resistance in mid-September that price failed to get above. So if price breaks out to the upside traders could see a rally all the way up to 3,486.00. On the other hand, price could dip back to the 3,300.00 support level where a bounce could occur. If price cannot manage to bounce off of 3,300.00 then traders should look to 3,221.00 as support. If price cannot rebound off of the 3,221.00 support level, it would be a bearish signal.           




Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities SPX 500 Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Today 08:25 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Barrel Weakens Amid Potential Production Increases
Today 08:08 PM
AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of Monthly High
Today 05:30 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD - Cable Attempts Correction
Today 05:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast takes a boost on Trump’s softer tariffs tone
Today 05:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches lower ahead of Trump's WEF speech
Today 02:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.