Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock drops despite record deliveries

Tesla shares are falling after record deliveries failed to impress the markets.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
April 3, 2023 9:47 AM
Electric vehicle charging
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • Nasdaq 100 is currently retreating from 7-month highs
  • Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles in the first quarter
  • But YoY growth of 36% is behind the goal to boost deliveries by 50%
  • Could encourage Tesla to cut prices further, even if it further sacrifices margins
  • Tesla shares are down 2.5% in premarket trade

 

Nasdaq 100 retreats from 7-month highs

Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.7% in extended hours as markets prepare to kickstart a new week, with the index retreating after closing at 7-month highs on Friday.

 

Tesla deliveries hit record high

Tesla revealed over the weekend that it produced over 440,000 vehicles and deliver 422,000 of them in the first three months of 2023. Both metrics hit a new quarterly record.

Tesla produced and delivered a record number of vehicles in Q1 2023

(Source: Company reports)

Notably, consensus numbers were wide-ranging for the first quarter. For example, deliveries came in ahead of the 421,164 pencilled-in on Bloomberg consensus but fell short of the 430,008 estimate from Refinitiv and the 432,000 forecast from FactSet (which in turn ranged from 410,000 to 451,000). That shows there were very different expectations across Wall Street.

The headline takeaway is that the 36% year-on-year growth in deliveries in the first quarter was behind Tesla’s ambition to grow by 50%. Plus, the progress made compared to the previous quarter has been minimal considering production was essentially flat, although news that Tesla has managed to close the gap between production and deliveries is welcome after logistical issues made it more difficult to get cars to customers. Still, the failure to hit that 50% growth target raises the pressure on Tesla to ramp things up if it is to meet that goal in 2023, having fell short of its target in recent years.

Production came in above the 432,513 estimated by analysts but will need to continue improving in the coming quarters for Tesla to achieve its ambition to produce 1.8 million 2.0 million vehicles in 2023 – which would be up in the region of 37% to 52% from the 1.3 million produced in 2022.

 

What does this mean for Tesla earnings?

Tesla has continued to increase output and deliveries in challenging macroeconomic conditions, but there is reason to be cautious about what the numbers mean ahead of Tesla’s earnings out later this month.

Tesla has cut prices on several occasions in the first quarter and yet we have only seen a modest improvement in sales from the previous quarter, which may raise questions about whether they are providing sufficient support to demand, especially as rivals have followed and also lowered prices.

That could encourage Tesla to cut prices further and wield its superior margin to gain ground over its rivals. CEO Elon Musk has admitted that affordability is the biggest barrier to many people pulling the trigger and purchasing an electric vehicle.

Any further cuts will hit profitability, which will come under the spotlight this year. Its margins tightened last year and this is expected to continue in 2023. Refinitiv’s consensus suggests its GAAP gross margin will come in at 22.2% in the first quarter, down from 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and from over 29% the year before.

For now, Tesla’s profitability is taking a knock from price cuts and yet there is little evidence that this strategy is leading to as big a surge in demand as markets had hoped for. The fact production continues to outpace deliveries will also continue to fuel speculation around demand this year and the first quarter figures are leaving markets worried that it will fail to hit its 50% growth target yet again in 2023.

 

Where next for TSLA stock?

Tesla shares are down 2.5% in premarket trade today at $202.31 as markets get their first chance to react to the production and delivery numbers today, with the stock retreating after ending last week at its highest level in over a month.

The stock could find some support around $188 considering the stock has managed to rebound from this level on multiple occasions in the past month and it is aligning with the 50-day moving average. Any drop below here opens the door to $167.50, marking the troughs we last month and last November. This is a key level that must hold to avoid bringing the lows we saw in January back into play.

On the upside, we would want to see the stock recapture the 200-day moving average in order to set a new 5-month high. This would allow it to bring the November-peak of $234 into play.

TD Cowen became one of the first brokers to adjust its target price on Tesla shares in wake of the production update, upping its view to $170 from $140. The average target price set by the 42 brokers that cover Tesla sits at $199.19, suggesting they see limited upside from current levels.

Tesla stock is down 2.5% in premarket trade today

  

How to trade Tesla stock

You can trade Tesla shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘TSLA’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

Related tags: Tesla Motors Equities Shares market Stocks US Tech 100 Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tesla Motors articles

tesla_03
Tesla, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
October 23, 2024 07:56 AM
    stocks_03
    Tesla into the 2024 US Presidential Election
    By:
    James Stanley
    September 26, 2024 06:35 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises with earnings in focus, Tesla jumps
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 24, 2024 01:23 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Tesla earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 23, 2024 01:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.